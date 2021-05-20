York man accused of being habitual criminal, dealing drugs, assaulting an officer

YORK – Travis Landanger, 40, of York has been charged with five felonies and is accused of being a habitual criminal in a case involving methamphetamine possession, assaulting an officer and tampering with evidence.
According to court documents, York police officers were in a convenience store parking lot regarding an unrelated situation when they say Landanger pulled in. They allege, according to court documents, that as Landanger was exiting his vehicle, “a small clear glass pipe with white residue fell from the truck onto the ground.”
They say Landanger looked at them as he knelt to pick up the pipe. They say he then attempted to step on the pipe with great force. He then picked up the pipe and quickly proceeded away from officers, going around the front of his truck.
According to the affidavit, one officer yelled at Landanger to stop as he began to run to the northeast. They said he continued running and they pursued him.
The officers said when he came to a dumpster behind a building, he “appeared to throw something forcefully at the ground.”
They said he then stopped as he was confronted. When he was told he was under arrest, they told him to put his arms behind his back. They say Landanger did not comply.
It was noted that Landanger “has a history of resisting officers and being noncompliant and the York Police Department is familiar with that history.”
They allege he continued to be uncompliant and pushed an officer away from him, before fleeing on foot again with officers pursuing on foot.
The investigating officer says in his affidavit that as he followed on foot, he could see Landanger throwing several objects from his person near a trailer. They eventually caught up with him and he continued to be non-compliant.
“At one point, (Landanger) pulled (the other police officer) forward, causing (the other officer’s) head to strike the telephone pole in the area, causing a moderate laceration to his head,” the reporting officer says.
Two other officers arrived and assisted in restraining Landanger.
The officers allegedly found $467 in Landanger’s wallet.
When they went back to the trailer where they saw him throw items, they found $982 in cash.
Back at the convenience store, they found the glass shards with white residue (which was methamphetamine).
During a search of the vehicle, they found one digital scale, approximately 103.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine which field tested positive, several THC dropper cartridges, needles, three cell phones and various other drug paraphernalia including less than one ounce of marijuana.
It was also noted in court documents that Landanger “has many prior felony convictions including possession of a controlled substance for which he served prison time from Feb, 2018 to July, 2020, and a conviction for possession with intent to deliver for which he served from June, 2003, to August, 2013.
Landanger was charged with possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; possession of money while violating (a drug law), a Class 4 felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class 4 felony; and assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.
If he is found to be a habitual criminal, that could add on an additional 10-60 years in prison if he is sent to prison on any of the other counts.
The case against Landanger has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.