York man accused of attempted murder will remain at regional center

YORK – Mario Reyes, 61, of York, who is accused of attempted second degree murder in York County will continue to be held at the Lincoln Regional Center.

A competency hearing was held this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker. Attending the hearing were York County Attorney Gary Olson and York County Public Defender David Michel. Reyes did not appear.

Based on findings from medical personnel at the center, the court determined Reyes “is not competent but restorable and he shall remain at the Lincoln Regional Center.”

Another competency hearing has been set for Oct. 24.

Because he is not considered to be competent at this time, a trial date in the matter has not been set. Not guilty pleas have already been entered in the case.

Reyes is currently facing charges of attempted murder, first degree domestic assault, first degree assault and strangulation.

He is accused of stabbing and strangling a woman in a house at 413 North Beaver Avenue in York.

This case began on July 1, 2020, when York County Emergency Communications received a 911 call which abruptly ended – but before it did, dispatchers could hear screaming in the background and someone speaking in Spanish.

The investigating officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that upon arrival, he heard a woman screaming.

“Since I heard the screaming, I walked into the residence through the unlocked front door,” the officer wrote, noting that the screaming directed him to the front bedroom.

He says in the affidavit that when he walked through the bedroom doorway (which only had a curtain), he could see Reyes on top of the female victim with “one hand around her neck and one hand around her wrist. I could see blood everywhere. The York Rescue unit also came in at that time. We determined that Mario (Reyes) was not helping (her), it appeared as if he was strangling her. Mario moved his hand from her wrist and had both hands around her neck. When this happened, she stopped screaming.”

The officer pulled Reyes off the victim, according to the affidavit. When asked what happened, Reyes allegedly said, “I hurt (her).”

The affidavit says the officer saw a bloody knife lying on the ground next to Reyes’ right foot and extremely severe injuries to the woman’s neck. The officer said it appeared she had been stabbed multiple times. There was also blood splatter all over the room, the document says.

The victim was transported to York General Hospital and then taken by helicopter to another hospital. At the time of her transport, local law enforcement officials said her injuries were considered life threatening.