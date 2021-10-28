York man accused of attempted murder now held at Lincoln Regional Center

The investigating officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that upon arrival, he heard a woman screaming.

“Since I heard the screaming, I walked into the residence through the unlocked front door,” the officer wrote, noting that the screaming directed him to the front bedroom.

He says in the affidavit that when he walked through the bedroom doorway (which only had a curtain), he could see Reyes on top of the female victim with “one hand around her neck and one hand around her wrist. I could see blood everywhere. The York Rescue unit also came in at that time. We determined that Mario (Reyes) was not helping (her), it appeared as if he was strangling her. Mario moved his hand from her wrist and had both hands around her neck. When this happened, she stopped screaming.”

The officer pulled Reyes off the victim, according to the affidavit. When asked what happened, Reyes allegedly said, “I hurt (her).”

The affidavit says the officer saw a bloody knife lying on the ground next to Reyes’ right foot and extremely severe injuries to the woman’s neck. The officer said it appeared she had been stabbed multiple times. There was also blood splatter all over the room, the document says.

The victim was transported to York General Hospital and then taken by helicopter to another hospital. At the time of her transport, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said her injuries were considered life threatening. No further information about the woman’s condition then or since has been released.