York man accused of assaulting officers, making terroristic threats

YORK – Ethan Thomsen, 34, of York, has been charged with five felonies related to resisting arrest, assaulting officers and making terroristic threats.

The case began when officers with the York Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, court documents indicate they found Thomsen arguing with another man.

“When officers approached the scene, Thomsen began to yell at officers. He was given multiple commands which he ignored and proceeded to lunge at an officer,” according to court documents. The officer submitting the affidavit with the court said Thomsen made threats and acted in an intimidating manner.

It is alleged he charged at another officers and struck him the chest.

Another officer deployed his taser on Thomsen, yet he continued to fight with officers as he was being arrested.

Due to the taser deployment and Thomsen’s alleged “combative behavior,” officers accompanied his transport to the hospital, during which it is alleged Thomsen told one of the officers he was “going to torture him to death.”

At the hospital emergency room, “Thomsen continued to yell and be combative toward officers,” the court documents say. Officers allege that on two separate occasions, Thomsen attempted to kick an officer in the head and he crushed the hand of another officer. It is alleged Thomsen threatened to kill the wives and children of the officers. They also said his screaming at the emergency room was “disturbing” to staff and others in the hospital.

After he was cleared, court documents indicate he was booked into the York County Jail.

He has been charged with two counts of assault of an officer, each a Class 3A felony; making terroristic threats, two counts, both of which are Class 3A felonies; and second subsequent offense of resisting arrest.

Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court and Thomsen pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

A jury trial has been scheduled for December.