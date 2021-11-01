York makes most of not so "fa-boo-lous" trick-or-treat day

YORK -- A little rain did not keep the trick-or-treaters away at this year’s annual Halloween celebration in downtown York.

Downtown shops were alive with their spooky decorations and treats of all sorts. Businesses like J & R Heating and Air had festive pumpkin displays.

Despite the gray and gloomy day, trick-or-treating was still a success. Many business owners and employees of the community said they were surprised by the turnout.

Owner of the York Trading Post Colleen Travis said, “Thankfully most of the businesses around have awnings to keep everyone dry. There weren’t as many people as last year, but the kids were still dressed up while wearing their raincoats.”

Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, said 83 Chamber businesses committed to participating this year.

When the rain and cold moved in, Mogul said the majority of the businesses were still committed to making the event happen.