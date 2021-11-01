York makes most of not so "fa-boo-lous" trick-or-treat day

YORK -- A little rain did not keep the trick-or-treaters away at this year’s annual Halloween celebration in downtown York.
Downtown shops were alive with their spooky decorations and treats of all sorts. Businesses like J & R Heating and Air had festive pumpkin displays.
Despite the gray and gloomy day, trick-or-treating was still a success. Many business owners and employees of the community said they were surprised by the turnout.
Owner of the York Trading Post Colleen Travis said, “Thankfully most of the businesses around have awnings to keep everyone dry. There weren’t as many people as last year, but the kids were still dressed up while wearing their raincoats.”
Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, said 83 Chamber businesses committed to participating this year.
When the rain and cold moved in, Mogul said the majority of the businesses were still committed to making the event happen.
“The majority did not want to cancel and very much wanted to be at the business locations – we had the auditorium as an option but a number of businesses had already put together elaborate displays and activities that they weren’t able to move,” Mogul said. “In addition, merchants man their stores while participating or scheduling employees to assist. Switching days wasn’t really feasible. When we checked radar earlier that day, the (weather) front was moving well – and then that dumb front stalled at noon.”
Mogul said the number of kids, compared to past years, was down about 200 – but those who participated still loved it.
She also wanted to note that the York College volleyball players “were awesome crossing guards and helped direct families to locations,” which helped as the outdoor signage “melted in the rain.”
“As we were setting up, I was telling one merchant about memories with my kids on various past Halloweens and they remarked the same,” Mogul said. “About 20 families in, we heard them say they were making a memory with their families.”
Dancing in the rain and filling up baskets full of treats in their Halloween best will be a fond memory families will remember for years to come.