York Lions Club serving schools with sight and hearing screenings

YORK -- A very special van filled with hearing and sight test equipment arrived at Emmanuel Lutheran School last Friday. In just this year, the mobile screening unit from the Nebraska Lions Foundation has traveled close to 260 schools to provide free screenings for students.

Nebraska Lions Foundation’s Allen Darrell said, “If the schools had to do this on their own, it might take a week or two to do it, and the schools are saving about five to ten thousand dollars if they go through our process.”

Volunteers from the York Lions Club use a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener that takes pictures of the back and front of the eye to detect any visual problems such as Amblyopia (lazy eye). According the Nebraska Lions Foundation, the eye is almost completely developed by the time a child turns six years old. Less than 20 percent of children receive a comprehensive eye exam prior to age six. It’s better to catch vision problems early than later down the road when it could lead to learning difficulties in the primary grades.

The screenings began in 1987 in a Bluebird bus. They’ve also held screenings in Winnebago, then a trailer, and now van that makes it safer and easier for them to bring the equipment into schools. Darrell said they’ve touched the lives of nearly 40,000 students in the state this year. The participating local schools on Friday were Emmanuel Lutheran School and St. Joseph Catholic School.

Along with screenings at schools, the Nebraska Lions Foundations conducts screenings at health fairs and events. For hearing, they collect ‘inside the ear’ and ‘outside the ear’ hearing aids for those who are hearing impaired.

For information about the screenings, contact your local Lions Club or the official site of Nebraska Lions Club, www. Md38.com.