York library cataloger receives state honor

YORK – Rachel Mayfield, the technical services and acquisitions coordinator at Kilgore Memorial Library, was awarded the Sandra Herzinger Award by the Technical Services Round Table (TSRT) of the Nebraska Library Association (NLA). This state award is to recognize distinguished service by a member. The award was announced during the Nebraska Library Association’s annual conference.

According to the TSRT web site for this award, The Sandra Herzinger Award is given to a Nebraska library worker who has demonstrated exceptional work in the profession and/or has been an advocate for technical services. The staff at Kilgore Memorial Library said they believe this describes their co-worker. The nomination was submitted by York’s library director, Deb Robertson, with letters of support from librarians at the Crete Public Library and the Hastings Public Library.

In her nomination Robertson shared that Mayfield has been a member of the Nebraska Library Association and the Technical Services Round Table since 2013. She holds a level III public librarian certification from the Nebraska Library Commission and is working on an advanced certification in cataloging, as classes are offered. In the eight years she has worked for the City of York at Kilgore Library she has experienced a migration to new library automation software and a new library director. Both of these events offered many opportunities to learn, lead and change for everyone at the library. Mayfield has been a mentor for her co-workers through every step, Robertson said.