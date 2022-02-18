York Home & Garden Show off to a great start

YORK – A glorious sunny day with golf carts flitting about hauling folks to and from the parking lot, greeted those who took advantage and gave the 2022 York Home & Garden Show a look-see Friday afternoon and evening.

Hours for the two day event were 2-8 Friday and are 8-2 Saturday. There is no admission charge to wander the cavernous building jammed full of 57 booths sprawled throughout the Holthus Convention Center.

Valentino’s has provided a food stand under auspices of the York Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals group which will be available today.

An added attraction – but one must hurry – is the popular York County FFA Pancake Feed. The traditional eye-opener on Home Show Saturday mornings is from 8-11 a.m.

The document shredding truck is scheduled from 3-6 this afternoon and, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Goodwill Truck be on site accepting donations. Visitors are encouraged to round up surplus household items, clothes, etc. and bring them along when they come to the show.

York 4-H youth members will use their hands in service to the community by collecting non-perishable items all day today for donation to Blue Valley Action Food Bank and Living Water Rescue Mission.