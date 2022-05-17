York High School's "Willy Wonka" Spring Musical a huge hit

YORK – York High Schools’ Spring Musical presentation of “Willy Wonka” was a spectacular hit and a treat for the eyes as well as the ears.

Director Becky Stahr and Technical Director Paige Manley presented the spring musical with 114 York High School students as cast and crew.

The public was able to enjoy the musical during two evening performances.

This musical is an adaptation of the 1964 book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and its 1971 movie adaptation of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Emma Nolan was Willomena Wonka, flanked by the “Candy Women” Angelina Shaw and Nathaly Argueta.

The following were cast and crew members for the 2022 spring production:

• Philomena Trout: Emma Chapman

• Mrs. Bucket: Claire Uhler

• Mr. Bucket: Alice Coehoorn

• Charlie Bucket: Trey Bukaske

• Grandma Josephine: Faith Broumley

• Grandma Georgina: Zoe Kreifels

• Grandpa George: Allan Huskins

• Grandpa Joe: Evan Fraser

• Jamie: Riley Philipp

• Matilda: Emory Flynt

• Sophie: Raeann Snider

• Alfie: Dannika Lamberty

• Dannie: Madi Miller

• Billie: Nell Chavanu

• Augustus Gloop: Cole Schmid

• Mrs. Gloop: Grace Uhler

• Veruca Salt: Hattie Chavanu

• Mr. Salt: Jackson Schmid

• Mike Teavee: Trey Harms

• Mrs. Teavee: Logan Ericson

• Violet Beauregarde: Piper Dallmann

• Mrs. Beauregarde: Emma Uhler

• Oompa Loompas: Jesse Williams, Sergio Rodriguez, Kelly Erwin, Megan Dehart and Gabby Acosta

• Oompa Loompa Chorus: Tyleigh Kirkpatrick, Leon Jacobsen, Chloe Holmes, Ellie Gartner, Gabby Acosta, Alivia Pavel, Kelsey Haack, Lexey Abell, Makenna Dungy, Ishani Chaudhari, Kelly Erwin, Megan DeHart, Allie Colburn, Raegan Crowdell, Maddie Chapman, Gage Stahr, Luke Holthe, Rachel Holthe, Nathan Bohaty, Jack Chavanu and Connor Krausnick

• Dancing Candy: CC Asti, Martha Huskins, Raima Kreifels, Riley Philipp, Emory Flynt, Raeann Snider, Dannika Lamberty, Madi Miller and Nell Chavanu

• Squirrels: Skylar Huber, Lily Kowalski, Piper Fernau, Jessah Linden and Annslee Thorne

• Cooks: Tyleigh Kirkpatrick, Maleigha Scamehorn, Carter Roth, Caden Ost, Alex Ackerman, Tristan Pinney, Sebastian Rodriguez, Brooklynn Roth, Joe Turner, Kirby Saxer and Emily Ready

• Crew: Alivia Pavel, Chloe Holmes, Leo Jacobsen, Ellie Gartner, Gabby Acosta, Kelsey Haack, Lexey Abell, Makenna Dungy, Ishani Chaudhari, Kelly Erwin, Megan DeHart, Allie Colburn, Raegan Crowdell and Maddie Chapman

• Lights and sound: Carter Roth, Caden Ost, Alex Ackerman, Tristyn Pinney, Sebastian Rodriguez, Brooklyn Roth, Joe Turner, Kirby Saxer and Emily Ready

• Hair and makeup: Piper Fernau, Jessah Linden, Annslee Thorne, Raima Kreifels and Hadley Eckert

• Props: Tyleigh Kirkpatrick, Makenna Dungy, Hadley Eckert, Ishani Chaudhari, Kelsey Haack, Lexey Abell, Tristyn Pinney and Brooklyn Roth

• Dance choreographer: Piper Fernau

