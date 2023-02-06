YORK -- This weekend was one worth celebrating for the York High School eSports team as they celebrated their first eSports Championship in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association State Tournament.

The mighty team of three York High School students, Boe Fraser, Eisenhower Colburn, and Danny Burgess had a total of 13 game wins this winter season and only two losses in the electronic game Clash Royale.

Coach Scott Kohmetscher shared, “I think the major accomplishment was that we were successful right away. We knew we had excitement and the kids that wanted to do this. We did not know how good they were, how they would work as a team, and how we would stack up. There were a lot of bumps in the road at the beginning of the year getting the matches scheduled, making sure that all of our team members were at practices, and overall, getting us started. By Christmas break, we were moving along quite well, and we started to see how good they could be.”

Coach Chris Ericson added, “Throughout the course of the regular season, this team had only lost two matches, one in which they avenged in the Elite 8 to advance to the State Tournament. Even though they came in the number seven seed and the lowest “seeded” team, in my opinion there were no real underdogs.”

Rather than having only one season, eSports has a fall, winter, and spring season. Each season features different games. In the fall, the games featured were Rocket League, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. This winter, the games featured were Mario Kart 8 and Clash Royale. In this upcoming spring season, the games that will be featured are Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Smite, and StarCraft.

Ericson said since there are three seasons of eSports under the NSeSA, it allows students to “be involved in other extra-curricular activities, and be a part of one of the seasons when they are not involved with other seasons.” This winter season, they had a total of 17 students participate and this spring, they will have nine students competing with two-thirds of the students being new in the eSports arena. Coach Matt Stuhr said, “The next season will be a challenge in some ways, as many have not played the game they are going to compete in. I am sure the growth will be fun to watch and who knows what may happen at the end!”

In the state finals on Saturday, York defeated Waverly High School, McCook High School, and Omaha Skutt Catholic. For those who need a crash course on the multiplayer battle game, Clash Royale is a game that can be played between two or four players. On Saturday, the game was played with two players going head to head. The main objective of the game is to destroy all three of the opponent's “towers” using a deck of cards, representing playable troops, buildings, and characters that have unique spells and abilities. A round is won when a player has destroyed more towers than their opponent before the requested time period has ended. Whichever team has the most rounds won among their individual players, wins.

As in any other club or sport, the strongest teams that come in have like-minded, determined individuals who have already logged in hours of practice before competition day. Ericson shared that before learning how to rack up the points, they have to have the knowledge of the game and learn how to become teammates first.

Kohmetscher said, “The three boys on the team are pretty good at helping each other out. They talked and messaged each other at practices about how to improve their games. They could see what would help each other and made sure to tell each other what would make them the best. We could not have done as well if they all acted as individuals. Even though they competed one on one, there was a lot of teamwork that went in before the tournament to give them the chance to do as well as they did on Saturday. That is what makes eSports different from just playing games on your own: the team aspect of it.

While the winter season is coming to a close, the excitement continues for the eSports team going into the spring season. Coach Ericson and Stuhr said this season gave them the opportunity to learn how to structure practice, how approach to eSports, and as coaches, they learned how they assist the spring team going forward. There are already high expectations going into the spring season for both coaches and the players noted Ericson.

Stuhr said, “I would just like to congratulate all of the kids that took part in this season. They were risk takers. They joined something that at the time they didn’t know all the details (nor did the coaches), but they got in there and made it work. They were patient with each other and that made working with them enjoyable. In any organization you need good leadership and in this new eSports environment, there were many opportunities this season for the kids to lead each other and grow.”