York High School welcomes new band instructor

YORK -- At a recent York Public School Board of Education meeting, a new face was sitting amongst faculty and visitors -- Joshua Harris, who is now the band instructor for both middle school and high school.

Harris said his experience with music began at Lincoln High School. He said his band instructor, Terry Rush, was his inspiration.

“When I was in high school, I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do whether it was go active duty military or pursue college, and I decided to audition for a scholarship at UNL,” said Harris. “My band director actually handed me a packet and said, ‘Here you go, go practice this. ’ Mr. Rush guided me, and I sometimes joke that he put a hand on my back and gave me a gentle shove towards music education.”

Harris then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated with a bachelor’s in music education. He received his master’s in music at Northern Illinois.

Prior to attending York, Harris taught band at Shickley Public School and Centennial Public Schools.

“There’s always been something about York that made me want to be here. It’s like a moth to a flame, there’s something about this community and something about this district that made me want to be a part of it,” said Harris.

At the meeting, Harris presented his objectives for this upcoming school year. Harris will be teaching a music history class to inform students on the evolution of music in America. He’s also forming new leadership teams for the middle school and high school bands. At band rehearsals, games and parades, the leadership teams are to hold their fellow students accountable and create a positive environment.

“The nice thing about the leadership team is that it doesn’t require me to do everything. It gives them ownership and power in the band to help grow the band,” said Harris.

Senior band member Hattie Chavanu said, “It was definitely scary at first. I’ve always been afraid of taking leadership, but this team has been very eye opening and definitely has given me more courage to take control.”

There are 150 students participating in the middle school band and 63 students in high school band.

Harris said the key to running both bands is finding a balance in his schedule and making time to take care of himself as a parent, husband and educator.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” said Harris.

The goal for Harris this year is to create a space where students can feel like they belong.

“I always say at the beginning of the year that the band rooms are always built for making mistakes,” said Harris. “It’s a place to grow and chuckle about our mistakes and fix things that are happening.”

Harris is looking forward to the process of watching his students succeed in the classroom.

Harris said, “If the only thing I am looking forward to is that final concert at the end of the year, then I missed everything along the way. I would miss the highs and lows. I would miss the interactions. The process is the most vital part of what we are doing in the band rooms.”