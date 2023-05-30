Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK -- The York Sertoma Club honored the 2023 Senior Class from York High School on Wednesday, April 26th at the Chances R Shir-Ra room. Students in the top 10% of academics from the 2023 class were honored. Students were also honored for their achievements in athletics and fine arts. Approximately 28 students from the high school received certificates of achievement.

Mayor Barry Redfern was the guest speaker. Mr. Redfern’s comments regarding leadership included how each of us can make an impact on our community in a variety of roles. Leadership is not about power, but rather empowering those around us to grow as individuals. He encouraged the students to continue their leadership roles in their future endeavors.

Special guest of the York Sertoma Club was Mr. Tyler Herman, Assistant Principal and Activities Director of York High School.

The York Sertoma Club was founded in 1946. The club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon. For information on joining the York Sertoma Club, please contact Jean Gardner at 402-710-0514.