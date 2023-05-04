York High School students were recognized in the Fine Arts Fiesta this week for their artistic achievements and talent in band, quiz bowl, art, choir, one-act, speech, musical, and mock trial. Students and their families heard from coaches, instructors and staff about highlights of the year.

Those who received special recognition were:

The band awards presented by band instructor Joshua Harris:

NSAA District Music Contests superior rating -Ellie Gartner, Allie Colburn, Dannika Lamberty, Lily Houston and Madi Miller, Brass Quintet: Hattie Chavanu(flute), Katelyn Ecklund(flute) and Ike Colburn (trumpet)

NSAA District Music Outstanding Performer Honorable Mention - Ellie Gartner, Tuba; Boe Fraser and Ethan Montgomery (Piano Duet)

All Conference Honor Band- Allie, Zoey Eckert, Katelyn Ecklund, Ellie Gartner, Lily Houston, Dannika Lamberty, Cooper Lones, Madi Miller, Ethan Montgomery, Ben Otoupal, Emily Otoupal, Naomi Renner and Dawson Schwarz.

John Philip Sousa Award- Hattie Chavanu

Louis Armstrong Award- Allie Colburn

Leonord Bernstein Award- Dannika Lamberty

Quincy Jones Award- Lily Houston and Ethan Montgomery

Patrick Gilmore Award- Ellie Gartner

Color Guard Leadership Award- Jessah Linden

Band Aide Award- Dawson Schwarz

Visual art award given by art teacher Randy Howell (presented by Jason Heitz)

Artist of the Year: Allan Huskins

The choir awards presented by choir instructor Jessica Wagner:

Duke of the Year - Dawson Schwarz

Duchesses of the Year - Allie Colburn and Libby Troester

Outstanding Male Musician - Ethan Montgomery

Outstanding Female Musician - Leah Davis

The one-act awards presented by one-act head coach Becky Stahr:

Newbie Cast Award – Anthony White

Newbie Crew Award – Kadin Tesar and Zoey Eckert

Newbie Lights/Sound – Ike Colburn and Xavior Paris

Outstanding Crew – Allie Colburn and Gabby Acosta

Outstanding Crew – Blake Harrison

Go-to Helper Award - Nevaeh Melby and Caprice Nichelson

Props Award - Hadley Eckert

Hair and Makeup Award – Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld

Character Transformation Award – Caleb Ward and Nell Chavanu

One-Act and/or Musical Music Award – Claire Uhler

Outstanding Techie Award – Caden Ost

Outstanding Techie Award - Emily Ready

Outstanding Ensemble Member - Emory Flynt and Taylor Peters

Outstanding Actor Award – Ethan Montgomery

Outstanding Actress Actor Award – Grace Uhler

Dance Award - Martha Huskins and Ava Goodwin

Promotions Award - Allan Huskins

Band Award - Boe Fraser

The speech awards presented by speech head coach Becky Stahr:

Newbie Platform Award – Sophia Becker

Newbie Interpretation Award – Yaneisi Gallegos and Zoey Cornett

Transformation Award – Jalen Kroger and Elle Malleck

Leadership Award – Ellie Gartner and Emma Chapman

Outstanding Composition Award – Tyler Howe

Outstanding Composition Award – RaeAnn Snider and Riley Philipp

Outstanding Interpretation Award – Brody Booth

Outstanding Interpretation – Raima Kreifels and Madi Miller

The musical awards presented by musical head coach Becky Stahr:

Musical Newbie Crew Award - Jesse Williams

Musical Newbie Acting Award – Cooper Lones

Musical Newbie Lights and Sound Award - Zayden Hoffman

Musical Hair and Makeup Award – Jessah Linden and Bee Wiedeman

Musical Character Transformation Award – Angelina Shaw and Emma Uhler

Musical Outstanding Crew – Kelly Erwin

Musical Outstanding Techie Award – Sebastian Rodriquez

Musical Outstanding Techie Award - Savannah Johnson

Musical Outstanding Ensemble Member - Cecelia Asti and Jordyn Harms

Musical Outstanding Actor Award – Kadence Velde

Musical Outstanding Actor Award – Alice Coehoorn

Musical Outstanding Choreographer - Ava Goodwin

The overall female and male awards for one-act-speech, and musical presented by coach Becky Stahr:

Overall Newbie in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Ava Goodwin and Carlye Philipp

Overall Newbie in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Maelynn Ericson and Emily Otoupal

Overall Fine Arts Fix-It – Maggie McCarthy

Overall One-Act, Speech, and Musical Character Transformation – Dannika Lamberty and Charlie Van Gomple

Outstanding Overall Actor in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Cole Schmid

Outstanding Overall Actress in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Hattie Chavanu

Overall Leadership in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Trey Harms

The mock trial awards for mock trial presented by coaches Kent Rauert and Abbey Breinig:

Best Opening Statement- Lauren Hills

Best Cross-Examination - Maggie Rauert

Academy Award Winner - Jaeda Vice

Swiss Army Knife - Aidan Kadavy

Outstanding Witness- Cross Examination - Sierra Rasmussen

Outstanding Witness- Direct Examination - Ellie Gartner

Law Clerk of the Year - Makai Schwarz

Outstanding Freshman Attorney- Savannah Warren

Newbie of the Year- Bethany Lingo

Lethal Lady Award- Avalon Loven

Cool as a Cucumber Award- Lily Kowalski

Most Versatile Participant- Maleigha Scamehorn

Attorney of the Year- Kassidy Stuckey

Best Closing Statement- Sophia Becker

This year's Fine Arts Fiesta was sponsored by the Fine Arts Booster Club.

Rachel Kallio of the Fine Arts Booster Club said, "Tonight, I look around this room and I see hope, dedication, motivation and a desire to accomplish new and incredible things. I see kindness and love...I see good outweighing the bad. I see passion in all of these students to carry a torch to light the way just as generations have done before them."

The Booster Club would like to congratulate award recipients of their successes and achievements in the 2022-2023 school year.