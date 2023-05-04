York High School students were recognized in the Fine Arts Fiesta this week for their artistic achievements and talent in band, quiz bowl, art, choir, one-act, speech, musical, and mock trial. Students and their families heard from coaches, instructors and staff about highlights of the year.
Those who received special recognition were:
The band awards presented by band instructor Joshua Harris:
NSAA District Music Contests superior rating -Ellie Gartner, Allie Colburn, Dannika Lamberty, Lily Houston and Madi Miller, Brass Quintet: Hattie Chavanu(flute), Katelyn Ecklund(flute) and Ike Colburn (trumpet)
NSAA District Music Outstanding Performer Honorable Mention - Ellie Gartner, Tuba; Boe Fraser and Ethan Montgomery (Piano Duet)
All Conference Honor Band- Allie, Zoey Eckert, Katelyn Ecklund, Ellie Gartner, Lily Houston, Dannika Lamberty, Cooper Lones, Madi Miller, Ethan Montgomery, Ben Otoupal, Emily Otoupal, Naomi Renner and Dawson Schwarz.
John Philip Sousa Award- Hattie Chavanu
Louis Armstrong Award- Allie Colburn
Leonord Bernstein Award- Dannika Lamberty
Quincy Jones Award- Lily Houston and Ethan Montgomery
Patrick Gilmore Award- Ellie Gartner
Color Guard Leadership Award- Jessah Linden
Band Aide Award- Dawson Schwarz
Visual art award given by art teacher Randy Howell (presented by Jason Heitz)
Artist of the Year: Allan Huskins
The choir awards presented by choir instructor Jessica Wagner:
Duke of the Year - Dawson Schwarz
Duchesses of the Year - Allie Colburn and Libby Troester
Outstanding Male Musician - Ethan Montgomery
Outstanding Female Musician - Leah Davis
The one-act awards presented by one-act head coach Becky Stahr:
Newbie Cast Award – Anthony White
Newbie Crew Award – Kadin Tesar and Zoey Eckert
Newbie Lights/Sound – Ike Colburn and Xavior Paris
Outstanding Crew – Allie Colburn and Gabby Acosta
Outstanding Crew – Blake Harrison
Go-to Helper Award - Nevaeh Melby and Caprice Nichelson
Props Award - Hadley Eckert
Hair and Makeup Award – Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld
Character Transformation Award – Caleb Ward and Nell Chavanu
One-Act and/or Musical Music Award – Claire Uhler
Outstanding Techie Award – Caden Ost
Outstanding Techie Award - Emily Ready
Outstanding Ensemble Member - Emory Flynt and Taylor Peters
Outstanding Actor Award – Ethan Montgomery
Outstanding Actress Actor Award – Grace Uhler
Dance Award - Martha Huskins and Ava Goodwin
Promotions Award - Allan Huskins
Band Award - Boe Fraser
The speech awards presented by speech head coach Becky Stahr:
Newbie Platform Award – Sophia Becker
Newbie Interpretation Award – Yaneisi Gallegos and Zoey Cornett
Transformation Award – Jalen Kroger and Elle Malleck
Leadership Award – Ellie Gartner and Emma Chapman
Outstanding Composition Award – Tyler Howe
Outstanding Composition Award – RaeAnn Snider and Riley Philipp
Outstanding Interpretation Award – Brody Booth
Outstanding Interpretation – Raima Kreifels and Madi Miller
The musical awards presented by musical head coach Becky Stahr:
Musical Newbie Crew Award - Jesse Williams
Musical Newbie Acting Award – Cooper Lones
Musical Newbie Lights and Sound Award - Zayden Hoffman
Musical Hair and Makeup Award – Jessah Linden and Bee Wiedeman
Musical Character Transformation Award – Angelina Shaw and Emma Uhler
Musical Outstanding Crew – Kelly Erwin
Musical Outstanding Techie Award – Sebastian Rodriquez
Musical Outstanding Techie Award - Savannah Johnson
Musical Outstanding Ensemble Member - Cecelia Asti and Jordyn Harms
Musical Outstanding Actor Award – Kadence Velde
Musical Outstanding Actor Award – Alice Coehoorn
Musical Outstanding Choreographer - Ava Goodwin
The overall female and male awards for one-act-speech, and musical presented by coach Becky Stahr:
Overall Newbie in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Ava Goodwin and Carlye Philipp
Overall Newbie in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Maelynn Ericson and Emily Otoupal
Overall Fine Arts Fix-It – Maggie McCarthy
Overall One-Act, Speech, and Musical Character Transformation – Dannika Lamberty and Charlie Van Gomple
Outstanding Overall Actor in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Cole Schmid
Outstanding Overall Actress in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Hattie Chavanu
Overall Leadership in One-Act, Speech, and Musical Award – Trey Harms
The mock trial awards for mock trial presented by coaches Kent Rauert and Abbey Breinig:
Best Opening Statement- Lauren Hills
Best Cross-Examination - Maggie Rauert
Academy Award Winner - Jaeda Vice
Swiss Army Knife - Aidan Kadavy
Outstanding Witness- Cross Examination - Sierra Rasmussen
Outstanding Witness- Direct Examination - Ellie Gartner
Law Clerk of the Year - Makai Schwarz
Outstanding Freshman Attorney- Savannah Warren
Newbie of the Year- Bethany Lingo
Lethal Lady Award- Avalon Loven
Cool as a Cucumber Award- Lily Kowalski
Most Versatile Participant- Maleigha Scamehorn
Attorney of the Year- Kassidy Stuckey
Best Closing Statement- Sophia Becker
This year's Fine Arts Fiesta was sponsored by the Fine Arts Booster Club.
Rachel Kallio of the Fine Arts Booster Club said, "Tonight, I look around this room and I see hope, dedication, motivation and a desire to accomplish new and incredible things. I see kindness and love...I see good outweighing the bad. I see passion in all of these students to carry a torch to light the way just as generations have done before them."
The Booster Club would like to congratulate award recipients of their successes and achievements in the 2022-2023 school year.