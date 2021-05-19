York High School spring musical brings song, color, dance to stage

YORK – York High School students performed “Mamma Mia!” as their spring musical production for 2021 – bringing color, light, music, dance, happiness and laughter to the stage.

“Mamma Mia!” is a musical based on songs from the band, Abba. The music is incorporated into a story as mother, Donna Sheridan, and daughter, Sophie Sheridan, prepare for Sophie’s wedding. Along the way, more characters join them as an entertaining plot is spun.

The musical features such Abba hits as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “SOS,” and of course, “Mamma Mia.”

The musical was directed by Becky Stahr and Andee Felber.

Student directors were Eric Yim, Kirsten Fike, Logan Ericson, Piper Dallmann and Emma Nolan.