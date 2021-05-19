York High School spring musical brings song, color, dance to stage

YORK – York High School students performed “Mamma Mia!” as their spring musical production for 2021 – bringing color, light, music, dance, happiness and laughter to the stage.
“Mamma Mia!” is a musical based on songs from the band, Abba. The music is incorporated into a story as mother, Donna Sheridan, and daughter, Sophie Sheridan, prepare for Sophie’s wedding. Along the way, more characters join them as an entertaining plot is spun.
The musical features such Abba hits as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “SOS,” and of course, “Mamma Mia.”
The musical was directed by Becky Stahr and Andee Felber.
Student directors were Eric Yim, Kirsten Fike, Logan Ericson, Piper Dallmann and Emma Nolan.
The cast included the following students (and the characters they portrayed): Tory Cobb as Sophie Sheridan, Emma Nolan as Ali, Logan Ericson as Lisa, Piper Dallmann as Kelly, Sophia Chavanu as Donna Sheridan, Kirsten Fike as Tanya, Hattie Chavanu as Rosie, Trey Harms as Sky, Cole Schmid as Pepper, Eric Yim as Eddie, Jackson Schmid as Father Alexandrios, Trey Bukaske as Kurt, Jake Schmid as Harry Bright, Sam Heitz as Bill Austin and Drew Baldridge as Sam Carmichael.
Instrumental music was provided by Jacob Howe, Sam Heitz and Gage Stahr with vocal leader being Sophia Chavanu.
The ensemble included Hannah Callahan, Zoe Kreifels, Tyleigh Kirkpatrick, Alice Coehoorn, Dannika Lamberty, Katie Coffey, Riley Philipp, Lily Houston, Maleigha Scamehorn, Katelynn Whitted, Grace Uhler, Emma Uhler, Claire Uhler, Hadley Eckert, Angelina Shaw, Emory Flynt, Raima Kreifels, Emma Chapman, Skylar Huber and Andy Gorham.
The crew consisted of Rylie Krause, Erin Frink, Alivia Pavel, Hannah Callahan, Jalen Kroger, Kelly Erwin, Jessica Broughton, Maddie Chapman, Raegan Crowdell, Gabby Acosta, Andy Gorham and Tyleigh Kirkpatrick.
Directing choreography were Tory Cobb and Piper Fernau.
Props were arranged/created by Erin Frink, Alivia Pavel, Gabby Acosta, Jalen Kroger, Tyleigh Kirkpatrick and Andy Gorham.
Promotions were under the direction of Sam Heitz and Mackenzie Liermann.
Lights and sound were provided by Madison Lamberty, Carter Roth, Vinnie Hervert, Alex Ackerman, Emily Ready and Caden Ost.
And hair/makeup was the task of Anna Hackett, Jessah Linden, Piper Fernau, Katie Coffey, Hannah Callahan, Alice Coehoorn and Logan Ericson.