YORK -- The York High School speech team capped a successful speech season with their NSAA Class B state runner-up title.

They broke the state champion winning streak of six years in a row, but earned 152 sweepstakes points to take second behind Gering High School.

After winning six years in a row, expectations were high going into this year’s competition.

Head coach Becky Stahr said their goal this year was to live up to the traditions and standards set by the teams in previous years.

“This year, we received runner-up standing at the state tournament by 10 points,” said Stahr. “It is amazing to bring home state recognition for the past seven years. It was the closest battle I have ever seen in Class B. Our kids fought for every place that they got. I could not be more proud of these students.”

Stahr noted it was a team effort. The students made individual strides to have a triumphant year.

Stahr said, “This event pushes each individual student to do more than they ever thought that they could. I love seeing that growth in our kids.”

This year they had the highest number of students qualify for the state tournament. Those who were individual state champions this year were Raima Kreifels in serious prose; Hattie Chavanu, Cole Schmid, Dannika Lamberty, Trey Harms and Charlie Van Gomple in Oral Interpretation of Drama(OID); Hattie Chavanu and Charlie Van Gomple in duet.

In serious prose, Kreifels made an impression on the judges with her telling the “True Life Story of Marilyn Monroe.” Her objective with the message was to show how people are more than their surface value. Stahr said, “Raima practiced more than any student on our team to achieve this goal. It was through her perseverance and dedication that she was awarded this honor.”

York was OID champions the past six years and received seven overall titles. The team of five in OID was coming in hot with four returners and one new. “In taking on the show Moulin Rouge, they embodied not only a time period drama, but also advanced the need of truth, beauty and love within our lives,” said Stahr.

Hattie Chavanu and Charlie Van Gomple had an award-winning duet performance of “A Star is Born.” Stahr said the performance moved many to tears within the audience all season long. Stahr said, “It tells the lesson of how precious our gifts and our life really can be. Through beautiful singing and storytelling, Hattie and Charlie made a memorable impression with so many people.”

Their striking performance was chosen to be featured on NET’s NSAA Speech Best of the Best Showcase on April 30. The best of the best in each speech category will be showcased. Students from all classes and areas of the state will be recognized for their success. Stahr invites everyone to tune in on April 30.

The 2023 Class B State tournament results go as followed:

• OID: Hattie Chavanu, Cole Schmid, Charlie Van Gomple, Trey Harms, Dannika Lamberty, state champions; Grace Uhler, Madi Miller, Nell Chavanu, Anthony White, Elle Malleck, fourth place

• Duet: Charlie Van Gomple / Hattie Chavanu, state champions; Cole Schmid / Trey Harms, third place

• Serious Prose: Raima Kreifels, state champion; Ava Goodwin, third place

• Extemporaneous: Allie Colburn, 11th place

• Persuasive: Madi Miller, 12th place; Riley Philipp, 16th place

• Informative: Dannika Lamberty, third place; Cecilia Asti, 15th place

• Poetry: Angelina Shaw, third place; Jalen Kroger, seventh place

• Humorous: Grace Uhler, 12th place

• POI: Raima Kreifels, fourth place; Angelina Shaw, seventh place

Alternates:

Captain - Emma Chapman

• Ellie Gartner

• RaeAnn Snider

• Tyler Howe

• Maelynn Ericson

• Zoey Cornett

• Maggie McCarthy

• Emily Otoupal

• Cooper Lones

• Brody Booth

Stahr shared there will be areas for students to step up next season. They are losing fantastic seniors who have been leaders in speech for the last four years.

Stahr said, “Next year, we will need our students to fill this leadership gap. It takes a lot of time and dedication to continue our success. I know our younger performers will start preparing early in an effort to help others on our team.

“To the seniors, you are the reason, you are the reason for everything. It has been your love for performing that has brought so many stories to life,” said Stahr. “It has been a blast to work with your talents and personalities. I know you will all make the world a brighter place. Keep sharing your gifts. You are all different makers. Best of luck as you move on to your next phase of life!”