York High School One-Act presents Bullets Over Broadway

YORK -- The York High School one-act team won the hearts of the community with their recent Bullets Over Broadway performance. Based on Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway screenplay, the hilarious comedy tells a story of young playwright, David Shayne (Trey Harms), who’s just starting out his career on Broadway.

Shayne just moved to New York with his girlfriend, Ellen Tarry (Angelina Shaw), but has failed to secure financing for his play.

Shayne goes to great lengths to produce his show by making a deal with New York’s influential mob boss, Nick Valenti (Charlie Van Gomple) with the help of his agent Julian Marx (Anthony White) and Marx’s wife Hilda (Madi Miller). Valenti’s deal is to offer the money only if his inexperienced, flibbertigibbet girlfriend Olive Neal (Hattie Chavanu) plays the lead role.

As they prepare for the opening night on Broadway, Valenti hires an escort by the name of Cheech (Cole Schmid) to look over Olive. Cheech then attempts to rewrite Shayne’s whole play. Things take a turn for the worst as Cheech goes head to head with Shayne.

The dazzling, over-the-top production features 1920s live music and Broadway showgirls played by the YHS students.

The show was directed and adapted for the stage by York drama director Becky Stahr, Paige Manley, Clare Bierbaum and Brian Stahr.

Stahr said, “My favorite element of the activity is that it brings together many students with an assortment of talent. We need dancers, technicians, artists, construction workers, hair and makeup technicians, actors, journalists and so many more to put on this show. We always find a home for anyone willing to work hard.”

The YHS one-act is on a roll and is currently going for their seventh Class B State Play Production Championship title. They’ve won Class B state championships in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021. They were also the Class A Play Production Runner-Up in 2017.

On Saturday, the YHS one-act team won the Norfolk Play Production Championship. Hattie Chavanu received best overall actress and Trey Harms received best overall actor. Also receiving acting awards were Cole Schmid, Charlie Van Gomple, Angelina Shaw, Ethan Montgomery, Raima Kreifels, Grace Uhler, Makai Schwartz, Anthony White, Claire Uhler and Brody Booth.

The entire team numbers an amazing 107 students.

Head mob bosses and mob molls were Cole Schmid, Hattie Chavanu, Charlie Van Gomple and Cecilia Asti. Trey Harms, Angelina Shaw, Caleb Ward, Kay Francis and Nell Chavanu played as bohemian artists.

Other theater professionals were Grace Uhler, Taylor Peters, Anthony White, Madi Miller, Ethan Montgomery, Raima Kreifels, Dannika Lamberty, Elle Malleck, Makai Schwartz, Clair Uhler, Emory Flynt and Riley Philip.

The waterfront mobsters and mob molls were Brody Booth, Emma Chapman, Daniel Rivera, Katy Coffey, Phoenix Brown and Jordyn Harms.

Kustabek mobsters and mob molls were Cooper Lones, Jainey Rinehart, Jesse Williams, Emma Uhler, Sergio Rodriguez, RaeAnn Snider, Isaiah Kreifels, Alice Coehoorn and Alexis Davis.

Lila Durham, Maleigha Scamehorn, Hannah Doremus, Calley Abell, Brooklyn Stearns, Gracie Long, Clover Cruz and Maddie Flynt.

The dancing show girls were Ava Goodwin, Martha Huskins, Melissa Eckhart, Skylar Huber, Madelyn Nielsen, Maggie McCarthy, Emily Otoupal, Maelynn Ericson, Carlye Philipp, Jaida Scamehorn, Kaylee White and Tuva Franklin.

This year’s stage crew were Gavvy Acosta, Allie Colburn, Raegan Crowdel,, Maddie Chapman, Kelly Erwin, Ellie Gartner, Caprice Nichelson, Nevaeh Melby, Makenna Dowty, Blake Harrison, Hanna Skeens, Makenna Dungy, Zayden Hoffman, Ike Colburn, Zoey Eckert, Emerald Leonard, Maddy Stuhr, Christopher Trejo Vielma, Toviel Simons, Kadein Tesar and Alexis Entriquez.

Hadley Eckert, Lexey Abell, Caprice Nichelson, Brooklyn Roth, Kelsey Kling, Makenna Dungy and Madelyn Nielsen were in charge of the props.

Running lights and sound were Caden Ost, Emily Ready, Sebastian Rodriguez, Brooklyn Roth, Ike Colburn, Kailynn Wright, Savannah Johnson, Xavier Paris and Kali Wardyn.

Music crew members were Claire Uhler, Ethan Montgomery, Trey Harms, Boe Fraser, Emma Uhler, Dannika Lamberty, Ellie Gartner, Madie Miller, Emma Chapman, Martha Huskins, Allan Huskins, Allie Colburn, Ike Colburn and Gage Stahr.

Producing band music were Trey Harms, Claire Uhler, Ethan Monthomery, Boe Fraser, Dannika Lamberty, Maddie Chapman, Ike Colburn, Ellie Gartner, Allie Colburn, Madi Miller, Emma Chapman, Allan Huskins, Martha Huskins and Gage Stahr.

Hair and makeup crew members were Jessah Linden, Moriah Eikenhorst, Allison Triplett, Dannika Lamberty, Jessica Broughton, Hadley Eckert, Charles Bell, Bee Wiedeman, Clara Booth, Sophia Becker, Elizabeth Alberts, Yaneisi Gallegos, Ruby Goff, Katlyn Krausnick, Kelleigh Skaggs, Lainey Portwine, Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld.

Promotions members were Sophia Becker, Alexis Davis, Riley Philipp, Sergio Rodriguez and Hannah Doremus.

Costume crew members were Angelina Shaw, Cecilia Asti, Hadley Eckert, Madelynn Ericson, Carlye Philipp and Ava Goodwin.

One-Act Dates:

Nov. 11-12 – York’s K-DUB Play Production Contest @ 8 am on Nov. 12

Nov. 15 - Gothenburg Play Production Contest @ 1 pm

Nov. 19 - Conference Play Production at Lexington - TBA

Nov. 21 - Triangular @ Hartington-Newcastle - TBA

Nov. 29 - School Performance @ 2:30 pm / Public Performance @ 8 pm

Dec. 2 - NSAA Class B District Play Production @ York @ 1:30 pm

Dec. 9 - Class B State Play Production @ Norfolk (Must Qualify) - 11:30 am

Dec. 14 - After Party in the Lunch Commons /Clean-up Theater