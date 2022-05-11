York High School honors for 2021-22

President’s Education Awards - Nathaly Argueta, Gianna Asti, Joey Boden, James Bonde, Hannah Broughton, Trey Bukaske, Bailey Clark, Cori Combs, Nicholas Conrad, Evan Cunningham, Piper Dallmann, Elsa Dick, Brittney Driewer, Melanie Driewer, Cole Ehlers, Trenton Ellis, Logan Ericson, Piper Fernau, Madison Flauta, Kadence Foreman, Evan Fraser, Jacob Frink, Andrew Hammer, Kaleb Heiden, Ashleigh Hills, Brynn Hirschfeld, Jami Hoblyn, Chloe Holmes, Baylie Holthus, Benjamin Howe, Heaven Hoyt, McKenna Iniguez, Joshua Jackson, Leo Jacobsen, Joel Jensen, Marley Jensen, Xavier Jilg, Noah Jones, Tyleigh Kirkpatrick, Jaden Koehler, Zoe Kreifels, Dartagnan Lamonde, Rebecca Libich, Elizabeth Marsh, Hallie Newman, Maxee Nickels, Emma Nolan, Zachary Nunnenkamp, Alivia Pavel, Jenna Perryman, Abigail Pohl, Mattie Pohl, Jonatan Portillo, Morann Ronne, Carter Roth, Caleb Sahling, Kirby Saxer, Grace Scamehorn, Masa Scheierman, Jackson Schmid, Trevor Shafer, Destiny Shepherd, John Simons, Brooklyn Smith, Shasta Tonniges, Joshua Turner, Kaylee Woods, Ava Ziemba

4.0 Club - Cori Combs, Nicholas Conrad, Melanie Driewer, Piper Fernau, Evan Fraser, Ashleigh Hills, Brynn Hirschfeld, Jami Hoblyn, Chloe Holmes, Baylie Holthus, Benjamin Howe, Heaven Hoyt, Leo Jacobsen, Marley Jensen, Rebecca Libich, Alivia Pavel, Masa Scheierman

Top 10% Senior Class - Cori Combs, Nicholas Conrad, Melanie Driewer, Piper Fernau, Ashleigh Hills, Brynn Hirschfeld, Jami Hoblyn, Chloe Holmes, Baylie Holthus, Alivia Pavel

Senior ACES - Hannah Broughton, Trey Bukaske, Bailey Clark, Cori Combs, Nick Conrad, Piper Dallmann, Melanie Driewer, Logan Ericson, Piper Fernau, Evan Fraser, Andrew Hammer, Ashleigh Hills, Brynn Hirschfeld, Jami Hoblyn, Chloe Holmes, Baylie Holthus, Benjamin Howe, Leo Jacobsen, Noah Jones, Zoe Kreifels, Emma Nolan, Alivia Pavel, Mattie Pohl, Masa Scheierman, Jackson Schmid, Brooklyn Smith, Ava Ziemba

Academic Letters - Seniors - 93% or above for 7 Semesters - James Bonde, Trey Bukaske, Cori Combs, Nicholas Conrad, Piper Dallmann, Melanie Driewer, Logan Ericson, Piper Fernau, Evan Fraser, Andrew Hammer, Kaleb Heiden, Ashleigh Hills, Brynn Hirschfeld, Jami Hoblyn, Chloe Holmes, Baylie Holthus, Benjamin Howe, Heaven Hoyt, Leo Jacobsen, Marley Jensen, Noah Jones, Rebecca Libich, Emma Nolan, Zachary Nunnenkamp, Alivia Pavel, Abigail Pohl, Kirby Saxer, Masa Scheierman, Jackson Schmid, Destiny Shepherd, Brooklyn Smith, Ava Ziemba

Most Representative Students

Freshmen - Taylor Peters, Eli Nething

Sophomores - Leah Davis, Boe Fraser

Juniors - Cailey Faust, Garrett Ivey

Seniors - Ashleigh Hills, Andrew Hammer

Spirit Scholars

Freshmen: Reese Hirschfeld, Thomas Bonde, Chloe Koch, Tyler Howe, Elley Malleck, Krew Kircher, Lauryn Mattox, Benjamin Otoupal

Sophomores: Kynli Combs, Morgan Collingham, Tatum Holthus, Seth Erickson, Kiersten Portwine, Elijah Jensen, Kassidy Stuckey, Cole Montgomery

Juniors: Hattie Chavanu, Jalen Kroger, Avalon Loven, Marshall McCarthy, Lily Nuss, Cole Schmid , Libby Troester, Ryan Seevers

Seniors: Cori Combs, James Bonde, Logan Ericson, Nicholas Conrad, Brynn Hirschfeld, Joel Jensen, Baylie Holthus, Marley Jensen

Man/Woman of the Year

Freshmen - Nell Chavanu, Charles Van Gomple

Sophomores - Lily Kowalski, Emmanuel Jensen

Juniors - Kelly Erwin, Austin Phinney

Seniors - Melanie Driewer, Kirby Saxer

Scholarships

Nathaly Argueta—Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment Scholarship, Special Housing Award

Gianna Asti—Northwest Missouri State University—Freshman Multicultural Scholarship, Northwest Merit Scholarship, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar

Joey Boden—Robert L. & Verna M. Wolfe Scholarship; Northwest Missouri State University—Distinguished Scholar, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship, American Dream Grant

Hannah Broughton—University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Faith Broumley—Learn to Dream Scholarship

Trey Bukaske—Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Loper Achievement Award; Wayne State College—Presidential Scholarship, WSC Forensics Scholarship, Special Housing Award; South Dakota State University—Yellow & Blue Scholarship, Music Scholarships

Bailey Clark—Knights of Columbus Council #1708 Scholarship; Tom & Carole Miller Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar

Cori Combs—Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; Kendell Holthus Memorial Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; York General Scholarship; York P.E.O. Chapter HH Scholarship; LaVern Obermier Memorial (Sunrise Sertoma Club) Scholarship; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; KHOP Alternate Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—KHOP Alternate Award

Nicholas Conrad-- Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Kristopher & Jennifer Kunze Scholarship; Steve Block Memorial Scholarship; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Greg Holoch Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Evan Cunningham—Mildred Sterner Baker Scholarship; Frank Valentine Memorial (Optimist Club) Scholarship; York Area Restaurants’ Scholarship (Chances R, McDonald’s, Wendy’s); Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholarship, Nebraska Achievement Scholar

Piper Dallmann—Collins Aerospace University Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholarship, Nebraska Achievement Scholar

Elsa Dick—Holthus Family Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar

Melanie Driewer-- Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; Winsor Tucker Scholarship; York General Scholarship; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; KHOP Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney – KHOP Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship, Partial Room Waiver, Honors Program Room Scholarship

Cole Ehlers—Holthus Family Scholarship

Trenton Ellis—Jason Barrett Memorial Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; Doane University—TeamMates Scholarship; Union College—Academic Merit Scholarship; Morningside University—Founder Scholarship

Logan Ericson—Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does, Drove #7 Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; TeamMates Osborne Opportunity Fund Scholarship; York Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundational/Midwest Bank Scholarship; York Education Association Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship, Missouri State University—Academic Excellence Scholarship, Provost Scholarship, Out-of-State Tuition Waiver; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Piper Fernau—Orval & Rosemary Stahr Memorial Soccer Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; York Country Club Golf Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Tommy Toms, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Youth Against Alcohol & Drugs (Y.A.A.D.) Scholarship; Nebraska State Elks Association-McQuillan Marauders Scholarship; Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Iowa State University—Adventure Award, Expedition Award, LAS Dean’s Academic Excellence Award, David W. Collins Memorial Scholarship; University of Illinois—Engineering Freshman Scholarship, Nuclear Engineering Education Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship, We Are Nebraska Commitment Award; Kansas State University-Midwest Exchange Program Award, Ad Astra Award

Madison Flauta—Henderson State Bank Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—UNK Tuition Support; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship; South Dakota Mines—Miner Scholar, South Dakota Advantage Award

Trinity Ford-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Kadence Foreman—Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Henderson State Bank Scholarship; York State Bank Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholarship; University of Nebraska NCTA—Jean Sullivan Rawson & Richard Rawson Scholarship

Evan Fraser—Harold and Ginny Rosenau Fine Arts Scholarship; Hagan Scholarship; Lipscomb University—Merit Scholarship, Music Scholarship

Andrew Hammer-- York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Midland University—Academic Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship; Hastings College—Ambassador Scholarship; Morningside University—Athletic Scholarship, Achievement Scholarship; Concordia University—Regent’s Scholarship, Men’s Tennis Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, Congregations for CU-Nebraska Award

Kaleb Heiden-- University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Ashleigh Hills-- Kendell Holthus Memorial Scholarship; York General Scholarship; Eunice M. Troester Scholarship; Arthur M. and Belle L. Merrill Memorial Scholarship; Rob & Carol Schardt 3M Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Tradition Scholar, David Distinguished Scholar, We Are Nebraska Commitment; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; Wayne State College—Board of Trustees’ Scholarship, RHOP Scholarship; Chadron State College—RHOP Scholarship

Brynn Hirschfeld-- Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York General Scholarship; Dorothy & Howard May Scholarship; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; York County Outstanding 4-H Member Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; KHOP Alternate Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Athletic Scholarship, Chancellor’s Scholarship; Doane University—Perry Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Nebraska Career Scholar, Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Jami Hoblyn-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Lance J. Boyle Memorial Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; York FFA Alumni Scholarship; American Royal Association Scholarship; Matt Good Memorial Scholarship; Knights of Aksarben Scholarship; Nebraska State Fair Scholarship; Kansas State University—Midwest Student Exchange Program Scholarship, Ad Astra Award, Agriculture Award; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar, College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Curtis—Jean Sullivan Rawson & Richard Rawson Scholarship; Oklahoma State University—Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship

Chloe Holmes—American Legion Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; York Lions Club Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship, David Distinguished Scholar

Baylie Holthus-- Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; Winsor Tucker Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; York General Scholarship; York P.E.O. Chapter IO Scholarship in memory of Kay Murphy; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Regents Scholar; University of Kansas—KU Excellence Scholarship; Baylor University—Academic Distinction Award

Benjamin Howe-- TeamMates of York Scholarship; York Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Regents Scholars

Heaven Hoyt— Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

McKenna Iniguez-- University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar

Leo Jacobsen-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—David Distinguished Scholar, Husker Traditions Scholar, Nebraska Achievement Scholar, Nebraska Housing Credit, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship

Joel Jensen-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Collins Aerospace Technical Scholarship; Cyclonaire Corporation Scholarship; Hollis and Lenore Miller Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship; R. A. and Lena Freeman Scholarship; Raymond “Butch” Gray Memorial Scholarship; Scott Hannon Memorial Scholarship; Greg Holoch Memorial Scholarship

Marley Jensen—Winsor Tucker Scholarship; York Country Club Golf Scholarship; Florida Gulf Coast University—Blue & Green Scholars Award; Ottawa University—Football Scholarship, Tauy Jones Scholarship; University of North Florida—UNF Presidential Silver Scholarship; University of Mississippi—Academic Success Award; University of West Florida—Admissions Merit Scholarship; University of Arizona—Arizona Distinction Award; University of South Florida—USF Green & Gold Presidential Award; Arizona State University—President’s Award; Florida Atlantic University—Spirit of Atlantic Scholarship, HOOT Scholarship; University of Missouri—Mark Twain Tuition Waiver; Missouri State University—Academic Excellence Scholarship; UNLV—UNLV Signature Scholarship

Kristian Johnson—Learn to Dream Scholarship

Noah Jones-- Orval & Rosemary Stahr Memorial Soccer Scholarship; University of Kansas—KU Distinction Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Nebraska Achievement Scholar

Ben Kennedy-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; York Chamber Building & Trades Scholarship (sponsored by Champion Homes); York Noon Sertoma Club Achievement Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship

Tyleigh Kirkpatrick—Kenneth & Joyce Rhoades Scholarship; Levitt Family Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship

Jaden Koehler-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York County Corn Growers Scholarship; York County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship; York FFA State Degree sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying & Detasseling and York FFA Scholarship; Chris E. Stauffer Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; NeCGA FLAGship sponsored by Nebraska Corn Growers Association Scholarship; Central Valley Ag Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) Scholarship; Southeast Community College—SCC Foundation Scholar

Zoe Kreifels-- Henderson State Bank Scholarship; McBride Dolphins Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Hying Family Scholarship; Yorkshire Playhouse Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Oklahoma Christian University—Dean’s Scholarship

Dartagnan Lamonde-- Hastings College—Ringland Academic Scholarship, Athletic Soccer Scholarship

Emma Lemburg— Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University—Black & Gold Scholarship, Wesleyan Grant, Access NWU Scholarship; Doane University—Van Hoy Scholarship, Doane Students of Promise Scholarship; Peru State College—Nebraska Opportunity Grant, Presidents Success Award; Wayne State College—Nebraska Opportunity Grant

Rebecca Libich-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Tom & Carole Miller Scholarship; Joy Foundation Scholarship; S-Y-A Tractor Club Scholarship; Northwest Missouri State University—Academic Scholarship, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship; Dakota College at Bottineau—High Academics Honors Scholarship, Foundation Scholarship

Shelby Logston-- McBride Dolphins Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Youth Against Alcohol & Drugs (Y.A.A.D.) Scholarship; Coe College—Impact Award, Trustee Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholar

Violet MacLean-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Elizabeth Marsh-- Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Kathleen Dougherty Bartizal Scholarship; Concordia University—Academic Scholarship, Concordia Promise Grant

Zelayna Murphy-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Hallie Newman-- TeamMates of York Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment Scholarship

Maxee Nickels-- McBride Dolphins Scholarship; Natalie Teegerstrom-Schlegelmilch Memorial Scholarship; Wood Family Future Science Educator Scholarship; York State Bank Scholarship; Northeast Community College—Oscar and Clara Schurman Scholarship

Emma Nolan-- TeamMates of York Scholarship; TeamMates College Access Mentoring Scholarship; York P.E.O. Chapter IO Scholarship; Hying Family Scholarship; Paul and Carol Toms Memorial Scholarship; York State Bank Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship, Husker Traditions Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Loper Achievement Award; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship

Zachary Nunnenkamp—York Youth Football Scholarship; York Masonic Lodge #56 Scholarship; Wayne State College—Dean’s Excellence Scholarship, State of Nebraska Waiver

Paris Patterson-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Alivia Pavel—Winsor Tucker Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Council #1708 Scholarship; Adam James Hansen Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Regents Scholar, Nebraska Career Scholar; Boston University—Boston University Presidential Scholarship; New York University—College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship

Jenna Perryman—Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship

Nevaeh Peters—Learn to Dream Scholarship

Tristyn Pinney—American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award

Abigail Pohl-- TeamMates of York Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship; York Rotary Vocational/Technical Scholarship

Mattie Pohl—Epworth Village Scholarship; York Fusion Softball Scholarship; York County 4-H Council Scholarship; Doane University—Presidential Scholarship, Women’s Basketball Scholarship

Jonatan Portillo—Holthus Family Scholarship

Skyler Putnam-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Morann Ronne-- York Fusion Softball Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar

Carter Roth-- Nebraska Wesleyan University—Black & Gold Scholarship, Experience NWYou Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship

Caleb Sahling—Fraternal Order of Eagles #3990 Scholarship; Anthony Howe Memorial Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship

Grace Scamehorn-- Hastings College—Academic Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship

Masa Scheierman—Cornerstone Bank—E. A. Levitt Memorial Scholarship; South Dakota State University—Yellow/Blue Academic Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship

Jackson Schmid--University of Nebraska, Lincoln—David Distinguished Scholar, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Distinguished Scholar Award; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship, Regents Scholarship; Wayne State College—Jack E. Becker Journalism Scholarship

Trevor Shafer-- Kathleen Dougherty Bartizal Scholarship

Destiny Shepherd—York Football Team Athletic Scholarship; Ralph Brumbaugh Educational Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; Chadron State College—President Scholars, Board of Trustees Scholarship; Hastings College—Academic Scholarship, Basketball Scholarship; Concordia University—Regent’s Scholarship, Women’s Basketball Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award; Doane University—Perry Scholarship

Brooklyn Smith—York Rotary Scholarship; Oklahoma Christian University—Dean’s Scholarship, Honors Scholarship; Abilene Christian University—John C. Stevens Award for Academic Excellence; Lee University—Presidential Scholarship; Lubbock Christian University—Academic Scholarship

Shasta Tonniges-- York High Band Boosters Scholarship; Wood Family Student of the Arts Scholarship; Concordia University—Dean’s Scholarship, Music Scholarship, LCMS Church Work Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, Congregations for CU-Nebraska Scholarship

Joseph Turner-- Learn to Dream Scholarship; Black & Gold Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, Social & Applied Science Event Scholarship

Tucker Vargason-- Learn to Dream Scholarship

Ava Ziemba-- American Legion Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; York College—Volleyball and Dance Scholarship, Merit Scholarship; Southeast Community College—SCC Foundation Scholar