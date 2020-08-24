York High School Hall of Fame inductees announced

YORK — York Public Schools Foundation’s 2020 York High School Hall of Fame honorees have been selected: Chad Bohling (YHS Class of 1990) and Stan Meradith (YHS Class of 1969).

“We had a great pool of candidates, and both of these new inductees were very highly qualified for this honor,” said YHS Principal Jason Heitz, whose role helps YPS Foundation with the annual honor.

Bohling has been the New York Yankees Director of Mental Conditioning since April 2005. He also works as a sports psychology consultant for the Dallas Cowboys, an advisor for the Michael Johnson Performance Center (the institute named for Olympic athlete Michael Johnson) and a mental conditioning professional for Wheels Up Aviation, a company that supplies private charter air travel services.

Bohling’s role with the Yankees entails overseeing the department administering mental skills and developing related curricula, as well as assisting MLB draft interviews. He works with the team throughout different segments of the team’s season: spring training, regular season and the post season.