York High School Hall of Fame inductees announced

YORK — York Public Schools Foundation’s 2020 York High School Hall of Fame honorees have been selected: Chad Bohling (YHS Class of 1990) and Stan Meradith (YHS Class of 1969).
“We had a great pool of candidates, and both of these new inductees were very highly qualified for this honor,” said YHS Principal Jason Heitz, whose role helps YPS Foundation with the annual honor.
Bohling has been the New York Yankees Director of Mental Conditioning since April 2005. He also works as a sports psychology consultant for the Dallas Cowboys, an advisor for the Michael Johnson Performance Center (the institute named for Olympic athlete Michael Johnson) and a mental conditioning professional for Wheels Up Aviation, a company that supplies private charter air travel services.
Bohling’s role with the Yankees entails overseeing the department administering mental skills and developing related curricula, as well as assisting MLB draft interviews. He works with the team throughout different segments of the team’s season: spring training, regular season and the post season.
Following his education and York High School, Bohling has stayed busy academically as well, graduating from Hutchinson Community College (Associates of Arts in Communications), Wichita State University (Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Minor in Business Finance) and San Diego State University (Master of Arts in Exercise and Nutritional Sciences, specializing in Sport Psychology). Bohling is currently pursuing a doctorate in General Psychology with an Emphasis in Organizational Psychology from Grand Canyon University.
Meradeth also has a background in America’s Game. He is well-known as a ballpark design and baseball physics consultant. He currently serves as Senior Sports Principal Project Leader at DLR Group. The company is a Nebraska-founded design firm providing integrated solutions in architecture, engineering, planning and interior design. Since 2015, Meradeth has seen projects come to fruition in 24 states. He is registered with the National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB) and in 31 states, plus in Ontario, Canada. Meradeth has presented on a variety of topics, including professional conference panel discussions concerning topics in baseball, particularly design.
Meradeth’s education includes: Bachelor of Science in Architecture (University of Nebraska-Lincoln), Master of Architecture (UNL) and additional studies at Columbia University (New York).
Heitz said Bohling and Meradith’s recognition is well-deserved. “Both Mr. Bohl and Mr. Meradith have had very successful careers, their resumes were very accomplished, and their references spoke very highly of them,” he said.
The YHS Hall of Fame is overseen and managed by the York Public Schools Foundation. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has supported a wide variety of projects -- thanks to donations by individuals, local businesses and organizations, alumni groups and outside grants. The Foundation offers YPS classroom grants, and aims to enhance the learning experiences of YPS students.
The 2020 YHS Hall of Fame ceremony is slated for Friday, November 20. Further details are forthcoming.
