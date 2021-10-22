York High School cultivates leadership in the classroom

YORK -- At York High School, students’ voices are elevated in education in their recently added, student-centered program called Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). JAG is a national organization whose mission is to help young people develop life skills that will prepare them for collegiate and career success.

JAG career specialist and teacher at York High School Matt Fike said this is one of the first times he has taught something that is unique to the school.

“We are a program that teaches career skills, leadership skills and personal development skills. When we can combine those three things, we can raise competent adults that are ready for the workplace,” said Fike.

JAG’s first goal is to have a 100% graduation rate. The second goal is to have 90% positive outcomes such as students getting a job after graduation, attending colleges or trade schools or enlisting in the military.

To set students up for success in the future, Fike encourages his students to be engaged and to initiate discussion in the classroom.