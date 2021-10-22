York High School cultivates leadership in the classroom

YORK -- At York High School, students’ voices are elevated in education in their recently added, student-centered program called Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG). JAG is a national organization whose mission is to help young people develop life skills that will prepare them for collegiate and career success.
JAG career specialist and teacher at York High School Matt Fike said this is one of the first times he has taught something that is unique to the school.
“We are a program that teaches career skills, leadership skills and personal development skills. When we can combine those three things, we can raise competent adults that are ready for the workplace,” said Fike.
JAG’s first goal is to have a 100% graduation rate. The second goal is to have 90% positive outcomes such as students getting a job after graduation, attending colleges or trade schools or enlisting in the military.
To set students up for success in the future, Fike encourages his students to be engaged and to initiate discussion in the classroom.
High school junior Nevaeh Melby says she has a better understanding of what to expect going into the workplace. “JAG has made a difference in my life by teaching me how to make connections in the workplace and teaching me communication skills that will last a lifetime.”
JAG has six chapter officers who meet every day to discuss activities and events they can host to help other students reach their full potential. There has been a discussion over hosting a job fair for York employers to visit with students about career options after school. Senior and JAG vice-president of York High School Faith Broumley said, “We’ve talked a lot about hosting a job fair for the high school students and having an anti-bullying school assembly. I’m excited to see what we can do this year for the students.”
Fike said the project-based learning curriculum allows students to find solutions for problems or needs in the school like helping out with the YPS Donation Room.
Fike said, “We not only want to build skills, but we want to build people who are going to make a difference in our communities.”
York High School is one of 14 schools in Nebraska that has added JAG to its school system. They have 46 students in their program, and they are always finding ways to improve their program. Fike said he appreciates the level of commitment York High School has towards programs like JAG that build future leaders.