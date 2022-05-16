 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York High School Class of 22 graduates

Alivia Pavel

Alivia Pavel, Forever a Duke and proud member of the YHS Class of 2022, emerges from the York City Auditorium after ceremonies Sunday afternoon. She is accompanied by sister Kaitlynn Pavel who graduated two years ago.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – Though their high school years were not always memorable in positive ways, 100-plus seniors who survived no less than global pandemic got the last laugh.

More members of the class graduated early or were otherwise unable to march across the stage.

Before a near-capacity audience of enthusiastic family and friends inside the York City Auditorium, the class earned their reward for persevering in the face of hurdles great and small that circumstances threw before them.

Sunday was also the swan song for band director Curtis Forsch and his dedicated volunteer assistant of many years, Konda Cooper.

The audience, some forced to park blocks from the auditorium, was in place by the time Forsch and his last band performed ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ while the school board, administrators and graduates swept down the aisle to the stage.

Senior Chamber Singers opened the afternoon with the ‘National Anthem’ after which class secretary/treasurer Nicholas Conrad welcomed all in attendance. Conrad also closed commencement at the end.

The keynote graduate address was delivered by Baylie Holthus, class vice president, after which the full Chamber Singers group shared two numbers.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew presented the class for graduation, publicly declaring that each one met all requirements for their diplomas. Board president Alison North formally accepted the class with words of praise and congratulation.

Principal Jason Heitz announced each graduate alphabetically by name as North bestowed diplomas and handshakes.

Following Conrad’s closing remarks the Class of 2022 met loved ones for hugs and photos on the auditorium’s expansive steps.

McKenna Iniguez

York High graduate McKenna Iniguez earned a bouquet of roses in addition to her diploma during commencement Sunday afternoon.
Nicholas Conrad

Nicholas Conrad had the honor, as class secretary/treasurer, to welcome those who attended Sunday graduation and also to close the ceremony ahead of the recessional.
Baylie Holthus

Vice president Baylie Holthus delivers the keynote address for the York High School Class of 2022 to a near-capacity commencement audience on Sunday afternoon.
Curtis Forsch

Curtis Forsch conducted the Duke band for the final time during graduation Sunday at the York City Auditorium. Forsch and his longtime volunteer assistant Konda Cooper have both retired.
YHS Chamber Singers

Graduating members of the YHS Chamber Singers perform the National Anthem to open Sunday’s commencement.
