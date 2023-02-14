YORK — Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day, as the York High School choir offered their “Singing Valentines” service to all who ordered one for their special someone.

The choir sang timeless, love classics to individuals at York Public Schools, York University, Henderson State Bank, Central Valley Ag, Wagner Decorating, Willowbrook, Delight Designs, resident homes and other local businesses.

Under the direction of York High School choir instructor Jessica Wagner and accompanist Jenna Schwartz, choir members performed the heartwarming songs, “Still the One,” “My Girl,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “The Rose.”

Just as the day couldn’t get any sweeter, recipients were surprised with a chocolate heart shaped donut from Daylight Donuts and a rose as a sign of appreciation from their loved ones. A couple of happy tears were shed and hugs were shared during the individual performances.

The total cost of the “Singing Valentines” was $25 this year. All proceeds raised from the performances will benefit the York High School vocal music program.