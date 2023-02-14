York High School choir members (left to right) Lael Schwarz, Leah Davis and Mia Burke sing “Hooked on The Feeling” to York Elementary preschool teacher Kym Heberlee.
Naomy Snider
Owner of Delight Designs Charlene Huskins was surprised with a special performance by the York High School choir on Valentine’s Day. The choir performed the love song, “The Rose” and delivered a chocolate covered donut and a rose.
Naomy Snider
The York High School choir was on tour this week, singing at schools, nursing homes and businesses for Valentine’s Day. Pictured is the high school choir singing to fifth grade teacher Amy Davis.
Naomy Snider
Willowbrook residents enjoy a memorable Valentine’s Day performance brought to them by the York High School choir.
Naomy Snider
The choir sang timeless, love classics to individuals at York Public Schools, York University, Henderson State Bank, Central Valley Ag, Wagner Decorating, Willowbrook, Delight Designs, resident homes and other local businesses.
Under the direction of York High School choir instructor Jessica Wagner and accompanist Jenna Schwartz, choir members performed the heartwarming songs, “Still the One,” “My Girl,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “The Rose.”
Just as the day couldn’t get any sweeter, recipients were surprised with a chocolate heart shaped donut from Daylight Donuts and a rose as a sign of appreciation from their loved ones. A couple of happy tears were shed and hugs were shared during the individual performances.
