York High School addressing alleged threat

YORK – Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, York High School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew confirmed that a situation in being looked at in which an alleged threat was made against the York High School institution, students and staff.

“We had a student bring in a note found in a restroom that included a concerning statement,” the superintendent said. “We got the York Police Department involved, we did interviews of several students. The note included some comments that were of a threatening nature.”

He said it was not clear when the note was left in the restroom or who wrote it.

“At this point in time, we feel it was meant to scare people but we have found nothing really behind it whatsoever,” Bartholomew said. “It was a really random thing and very general.”

He said there will be more police presence at the school on Wednesday but officials don’t feel there is a serious threat.

Bartholomew said further that a message would be sent out to high school parents about the situation on Tuesday evening.