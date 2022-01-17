York/Hamilton County Cattlemen to host 73rd banquet

YORK -- The 73rd annual Cattlemen’s Banquet of the York-Hamilton Cattlemen is set for Tuesday, January 25, at the Holthus Convention Center in York, according to Gerald Peterson, the Cattlemen’s secretary.

Featured entertainment for the evening will be Greg Warren, of the St. Louis area, who is a nationally known stand-up comedian. Although not a farmer, Warren understands agriculture, indicated by his discography “Where Field Corn Grows.” Warren has appeared on the Comedy Central show “Premium Blend” and worked comedy clubs such as the Funny Bone and Improv, plus he is a frequent guest on the Bob and Tom Show.

During the banquet, Ray Beck of Hampton and Max and Jeanette McLean of Benedict will be recognized as Honored Guests of the Cattlemen, for their contributions to the area livestock industry as well as the Cattlemen’s Association.

Kim Siebert, York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s president, said the evening starts with a cash bar available at 6:30 p.m., the prime rib meal at 7 p.m., to be followed by the evening’s entertainment.

Tickets for the Cattlemen’s Banquet are still available at $25 per person. Sponsorships for businesses are also available at $150 which include banquet tickets and recognition at the banquet.

Cattlemen’s Banquet tickets can be purchased from any of the York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s directors including Allen Klute and Mark Klute of Hampton; David McDonald of Phillips, Jeff Meradith, Kim Regier and Josh Chrisman of York; Rich Person of Hordville; Jeff Underwood of Exeter; Brock Ekhoff of Aurora; Kim Siebert of Henderson, plus the extension offices in York County and Hamilton County.