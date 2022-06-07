York graduate recognized as UNL Distinguished Alumnus

LINCOLN – Jim Linderholm, York High School 1957 graduate and York High School Hall of Fame inductee, has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The college presented this award for the first time during its recent Celebration of Excellence event.

After graduating from York High School, Linderholm earned his bachelor’s degree from UNL in 1961, studying geology and working with the U.S. Geological Survey.

After being commissioned as First Lieutenant with the US Air Force, he worked at Strategic Air Command in Omaha, then joined HWS Consulting Group in 1965, eventually becoming president and chief executive officer. During his career, Linderholm assisted with the airport, the Haymarket Arena, the Beltway, and university campus in Lincoln as well as communities across Nebraska.

He has also served on community boards and advised Lincoln mayors and Nebraska governors. He received the Governor's Distinguished Service Award for Workforce Development in Nebraska in 2004.

Linderholm has led and currently serves on the Dean's Advisory Council. He has also been a member of the department's Alumni Advisory Board (AAB) for over 50 years where he helped establish a mentoring program for alumni and students, several endowed funds and a specialized computer lab.

Linderholm has also established private funds to support the college and department.