York graduate receives Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship

YORK – Noah Jones, a recent graduate from York High School, has been named as one of four high school students and two collegiate students to receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Nebraska Press Association Foundation for 2022.

The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of 1991. Under the established guidelines, scholarship applicants must be residents of Nebraska who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, in Nebraska-based colleges and universities this fall in a print journalism program.

Jones plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying sports media and communications. He wants to combine his two passions – sports and writing. He gained writing experience at the Hebron Journal-Register, writing game articles about the high school football team and last summer started his own sports blog, noahjonessports.com.

He is the son of Jereme and Sarah Jones of York.