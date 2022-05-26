York gets a blessed, slow soaking: One inch is the norm

YORK – It began raining around midday Tuesday, exactly as the weatherman promised, continued all night and through the day Wednesday.

By early morning Wednesday, York proper had received a 24 hour total of an inch of rain. Better yet, the wet stuff fell softly and achieved maximum penetration into the soil.

There were individual reports of greater amounts when Wednesday dawned, however the numbers reported here are from official neRAIN (Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network) gauges maintained and monitored by private citizens, and coordinated by the State of Nebraska. They include only moisture that fell between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Reporting stations in and around York include 1.01 inches measured at 7 a.m. near North Maine east of Levitt Field. It was .98 on Duke Drive near Michigan Avenue and .90 in a gauge on Meadow Lane north of York Middle School.

A 24-hour total of .94 fell south of Miller Park with 1.08 in the neRAIN gauge near the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District headquarters.

North of town 1.11 was recorded on Road 16 west of Hwy 81. Also on Road 16 it was 1.1 inches 1.75 miles east of Hwy 81.

Two gauges in the Hampton area held .94 and 1.11 at neRAIN reporting time early Wednesday. Other outlying totals were: McCool Junction .86, Waco .89, Utica 1.08, Seward .64 and Aurora 1.08.

Rain was predicted to fall through the night Wednesday and into early this morning, diminishing to just 15% by noon and beyond.