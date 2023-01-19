 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

York General welcomes Beau Callan as first baby of 2023

  • 0
IMG_1268.jpg

Kaitlyn Clift and Alex Preslicka are the proud parents of Beau Callan, York General’s first baby of 2023. Kaitlyn said Beau's sibling, Oakley, is adjusting well into the role of being the older brother.

Beau Callan Preslicka, the son of Kaitlyn Clift and Alex Preslicka, was York County’s first bundle of joy in the new year. Beau was born on Friday, January 13 at 7:18 a.m. at York General Hospital.

While Friday the 13th may be associated with bad luck, Kaitlyn said she had no complications

during delivery. The family felt a rush of excitement when they found out Beau was the first baby born in 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Alex was in total shock, we weren’t expecting our baby to come this early," said Kaitlyn. "He was two weeks early, so that kind of threw things off a bit, but Alex is totally ecstatic.”

Beau weighed 6.6 pounds and was 19 ¾ inches long. The proud parents and Beau’s big brother Oakley were excited to bring him home to Bradshaw on Saturday. Kaitlyn said they are slowly getting into the routine of taking care of the two little ones.

People are also reading…

“My favorite thing about being a parent is being able to love a little version of you, watching them grow up, and watching them turn into a great little person,” said Kaitlyn.

Beau and his family are now enjoying the basket of sponsored gifts that were presented.

Kaitlyn said, “The nurses and staff went above and beyond providing care for us, that was great!”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A life on loan from God

A life on loan from God

YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This modern day myth about the ocean is just plain wrong

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News