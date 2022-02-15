 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York General Scholarship application available online
YORK -- York General is committed to assisting individuals who are interested in completing educational programs which may lead to a career in the rural healthcare field. 

Scholarships are available to current graduating High School Seniors. The applicant must reside and attend school in either York, Seward, Hamilton, Polk, or Fillmore County. The applicant must demonstrate community and school involvement, must be enrolled (or have intentions to enroll) in a college or university with a field of study leading to a healthcare occupation.

Criteria for selection include the following:

• Current year high school graduate

• Resident of York, Seward, Hamilton, Polk, or Fillmore County

• Degree of study in a healthcare career, preference going to those who may obtain education in field of study in which they will become employed in a rural healthcare setting

• Demonstrates school and community involvement

Online application is available on our website, YorkGeneral.org, on the Careers Page. Click on the subtitle of Educational Assistance.

Application and all materials must be submitted to the Administration Department at York General Hospital by Friday, March 18, 2022. For more information, contact Shauna Burk, Executive Secretary, at 402-362-6671.

*Selection and announcement of recipients shall be made before April 30th, annually.

