York General ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021

CHICAGO – York General has been ranked No. 71 among healthcare providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work award program. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork.

York General (York, Nebraska) is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years York General has provided quality patient/resident care, a broad range of services and a strong commitment to York and the surrounding communities through the dedicated efforts of caregivers and support staff. Our vision: To be our region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.