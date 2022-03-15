York General named Top Hospital for Patient Experience

YORK – York General was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of only 10 hospitals in Nebraska to be named “best hospitals for patient experience.”

Using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Becker’s compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in each state.

CMS has a rating system using data from the 10 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) measures publicly reported on Hospital Compare. In addition, CMS introduced the HCAHPS summary rating, which combines information about different aspects of patient experience to make it easier to compare hospitals.

The HCAHPS survey is given to patients across all medical conditions within six weeks after discharge. The survey is sent to all patients over 18 and is not restricted to Medicare beneficiaries. Hospitals use an approved survey vendor to collect data which is then sent to CMS for review. The survey consists of 29 survey questions that are asked to all healthcare facilities across the nation, individual facilities have the option to add additional questions.

“It’s the compassionate, talented and dedicated team members and providers at York General who truly make us great,” stated Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General. “Thanks to their dedication to quality and safety, we continue to distinguish ourselves as trusted providers and a regional leader in Nebraska.”

Hospitals in Nebraska receiving this honor include York General Hospital (York), Boone County Health Center (Albion), Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance), Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha), Lincoln Surgical Hospital, Community Medical Center (Falls City), Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha), Nebraska Orthopedic Hospital (Omaha), Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior) and Fillmore County Hospital (Geneva).