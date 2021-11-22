York General Health Care services under “unfortunate” vaccination mandate, CEO says

YORK – Clearly disappointed, York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich explained during a community sector briefing that “we have not so good news for us, at York General, with an unfortunate COVID vaccination mandate” regarding employees, board members, visiting specialists and doctors.
“There is a stay on the federal mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, that particular mandate is on hold,” Ulrich explained. “However, York General Health Care Services as well as the entire healthcare industry is subject to Medicare/Medicaid-related regulations and all our health care workers, visiting specialists, board members, advisory members, anyone coming into the facilities on a regular basis are subject to mandatory vaccination. Everyone has to have a vaccination shot by Dec. 5 unless they have a religious or medical exemption.”
In other words, any institution that receives Medicaid or Medicare funds must comply with the federal mandate.
And if an employee is not vaccinated or granted an exemption, they are prohibited from working there.
Ulrich said Willowbrook and the institution’s daycare are exempt; however those workers cannot have interaction with the rest of the organization and are subject to weekly testing if they are not fully vaccinated.
“We will be ruling on exemption applications next week,” Ulrich said.
The impact to the organization?
“We have 77-78% of our nearly 500 employees fully vaccinated,” Ulrich said. “So about 100 individuals are not fully vaccinated. Some will likely get vaccinated, some may get exemptions, but we have the potential of losing a number of very valuable employees. This has the potential of impacting our level of medical care, which is very unfortunate. And this isn’t just for York General – this is for all medical care providers who participate in Medicaid and Medicare, which we must do. We hope we won’t have to make any tough decisions regarding the services we offer.”
Ulrich said he has been reaching out to individuals and offices on the federal level in an effort to halt the mandate – but that has not happened as the Dec. 5 requirement stands.
“If you want to reach out and complain to our federal representatives, please be my guest,” Ulrich said. “This is unfortunately the reality. I wish I had better news.”
Ulrich has been a proponent of COVID vaccination since it became available -- but as a choice people should make for themselves. He said during the briefing, “mandating vaccination encroaches upon personal choice.”
During that community sector briefing, York City Administrator Sue Crawford asked (because the city runs the local emergency first response services) if weekly testing could be an alternative to mandated vaccination for those who do not want to be vaccinated.
“The weekly testing is only for those who have been granted an exemption,” Ulrich said. “We are continuing to work with legal counsel on interpretation.”
Margaret Brink, the president of the Four Corners Health Department, said to Ulrich, “We know you are under CMS regulations. People love to criticize the health department – we would like to have you continue to back us up as we, the health department, do not enforce mandates.”
“Yes, absolutely,” Ulrich responded. “This is a national CMS mandate, this is a CMS federal regulation and has nothing to do with the health department.”