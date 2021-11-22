York General Health Care services under “unfortunate” vaccination mandate, CEO says

The impact to the organization?

“We have 77-78% of our nearly 500 employees fully vaccinated,” Ulrich said. “So about 100 individuals are not fully vaccinated. Some will likely get vaccinated, some may get exemptions, but we have the potential of losing a number of very valuable employees. This has the potential of impacting our level of medical care, which is very unfortunate. And this isn’t just for York General – this is for all medical care providers who participate in Medicaid and Medicare, which we must do. We hope we won’t have to make any tough decisions regarding the services we offer.”

Ulrich said he has been reaching out to individuals and offices on the federal level in an effort to halt the mandate – but that has not happened as the Dec. 5 requirement stands.

“If you want to reach out and complain to our federal representatives, please be my guest,” Ulrich said. “This is unfortunately the reality. I wish I had better news.”

Ulrich has been a proponent of COVID vaccination since it became available -- but as a choice people should make for themselves. He said during the briefing, “mandating vaccination encroaches upon personal choice.”