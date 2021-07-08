 Skip to main content
York General gives $100K to Peyton Parker Lane Playground
York General gives $100K to Peyton Parker Lane Playground

A diverse team of local people have joined their forces to make the unique, disability-friendly Peyton Parker Lane Playground become a reality. Project partners who gathered this week to note York General’s donation of $100,000 included folks from York General, families and project committee members, and York County Development Corporation. From left are: Cindi Nickel, Chuck Harris, York General CEO Jim Ulrich, Paul Jaekel, Sharilyn Steube, Lisa Hurley, Alisa Jaekel holding son Gracin, Megan Naber, April McDaniel, Stephen Postier, Jill Bathen, Chad Hoffman holding Harper McKenzie, Julie Hoffman holding Hayes McKenzie, Paige McKenzie holding Hudson McKenzie.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – The Peyton Parker Lane Playground project for all kids from York and beyond got a massive lift earlier this week.

CEO Jim Ulrich presented $100,000 to the cause in the name of York General and all those who work in its several York facilities.

Ulrich dismissed fanfare over the big donation with a shrug: “We do things for a great community, initiatives that make a difference in lives from young kids to families.” This project, he said, will definitely “make a difference for York.”

There was another angle for York General, however.

“We had a connection to these kids (all of whom were taken in childhood by debilitating disease) from a care standpoint.” Over time that relationship helped folks at York General to “know those kids as individuals,” Ulrich added. “We had tremendous buy-in” for the donation “from our leadership team and board.”

Ulrich issued a challenge to fellow businesses to demonstrate similar generosity to the playground that carries a price tag of some $1 million, due in large part to special design and equipment that will make it as accessible to disabled children as possible. Make no mistake, though, the Peyton Parker Lane Playground will welcome all children – disabled and able-bodied alike.

Lisa Hurley of York County Development Corporation said the million covers the playground itself. Ancillary needs will likely required up to another half-million.

The committee presently has $400,000 in the bank with some grant applications pending.

