York General gives $100K to Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK – The Peyton Parker Lane Playground project for all kids from York and beyond got a massive lift earlier this week.

CEO Jim Ulrich presented $100,000 to the cause in the name of York General and all those who work in its several York facilities.

Ulrich dismissed fanfare over the big donation with a shrug: “We do things for a great community, initiatives that make a difference in lives from young kids to families.” This project, he said, will definitely “make a difference for York.”

There was another angle for York General, however.

“We had a connection to these kids (all of whom were taken in childhood by debilitating disease) from a care standpoint.” Over time that relationship helped folks at York General to “know those kids as individuals,” Ulrich added. “We had tremendous buy-in” for the donation “from our leadership team and board.”

Ulrich issued a challenge to fellow businesses to demonstrate similar generosity to the playground that carries a price tag of some $1 million, due in large part to special design and equipment that will make it as accessible to disabled children as possible. Make no mistake, though, the Peyton Parker Lane Playground will welcome all children – disabled and able-bodied alike.