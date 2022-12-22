York General first in state to complete campaign

YORK -- The York General Obstetrics Department was the first in the state of Nebraska to complete L.E.A.R.N.(Lactation Education Across Rural Nebraska) Breastfeeding Champion Campaign.

According to the CDC, only one in four babies are exclusively breastfed as recommended for the six months. Consequently, low rates of breastfeeding add more than $3 billion a year to medical costs for the mother a child in the United States. Breastfeeding is an overall investment in health providing benefits for both mothers and infants.

The Learn Breastfeeding Hospital Champion Campaign is based on implementing the best practices and policies to improve breastfeeding outcomes through utilizing the 2020 Nebraska mPINC (Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care) results report. The mPINC results report focuses on six core initiatives including immediate postpartum care, rooming-in, feeding practices, feeding education and support, discharge support and institutional management.

In order to become a LEARN Breastfeeding Hospital Champion, the York General Obstetrics Department had to compile a group of breastfeeding champions, obtain and review the mPINC report, address gaps noted in York General’s mPINC report within the core initiatives, send in the completed form to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and complete yearly internal audits on breastfeeding education.

The department received a LEARN Breastfeeding Hospital Champion certificate and the Breastfeeding Atlas Seventh Edition Book.

Jackie Moline, Maternal Infant Health Program manager, said, “Utilizing evidence-based messaging on breastfeeding to parents of approximately 25,000 newborns across the state will increase the overall health of Nebraska families. We look forward to improving breastfeeding rates at York General Hospital and hospitals across the state of Nebraska.”