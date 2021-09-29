 Skip to main content
York General experiencing temporary issues with incoming calls
York General is experiencing intermittent problems with incoming phone calls due to a national telephone outage. If the phone number that you typically use to call York General does not work, here are alternative phone numbers.

TEMPORARY TELEPHONE NUMBERS can be used if you have a pressing issue and need to contact one of the listed departments.

• Hospital Front Desk: 402-366-4733

• Emergency Department: 402-366-4904

• Med/Surg Department: 402-366-7690

• Specialty Clinic: 402-366-6620

• Central Scheduling: 402-710-9889

• Hearthstone: 402-710-8152

• Willow Brook: 402-710-9259

• York Quick Clinic: 402-710-8701

