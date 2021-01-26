York General COVID-19 vaccination plan information provided

“Our goal is to distribute the vaccine as fairly, equitably and quickly as possible,” explained Obermier. “We will utilize the York General website, social media, the York News-Times, MaxCountry and KOOL Radio to communicate this information of which age groups are eligible each week. I encourage you to stay in contact as we are hopeful that our allotment will increase to more than 100 per week in the days ahead. The situation is very fluid, and things are evolving very quickly.”

Dr. Joseph Erwin, York Medical Clinic, added, “I want to emphasize that York General and York Medical Clinic will both follow the age guidelines per the state of Nebraska. I have seen firsthand how COVID has affected our elder population . . . we ask the public to be patient, stay informed, and to reach out to neighbors and loved ones to make sure they are aware.”

Important points:

· Distribution will begin with the age group of 90 and up and the move down in subsequent weeks.

· Clinic dates and times will be set based upon allocation per week. These will be announced on radio, York News-Times, York General website, and social media.

· Bring one person with you if you will require help to get in and out of the building.