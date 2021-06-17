 Skip to main content
York General Coin Challenge raises money for Peyton Parker Lane Playground
York General Coin Challenge raises money for Peyton Parker Lane Playground

York General Health Care Services Peyton Parker Lane

York General Health Care Services raised money for Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

YORK -- York General recently challenged the York Elementary School to a Coin Challenge to raise funds for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. YES totally rocked the competition, raising $3,721 compared to York General’s $813.75.

The team at York General decided we were going to do more. The opportunity was presented to donate paid time off to the project . . . and York General team members responded in a big way.

York General CEO Jim Ulrich presented a check for $12,051.54 to the playground committee. York General matched the first $2,500 that was donated by team members. “York General is proud to be a part of this all-inclusive playground project that is coming to our community, and we are honored to work together with YES,” York General officials said.

