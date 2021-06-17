York General Coin Challenge raises money for Peyton Parker Lane Playground

YORK -- York General recently challenged the York Elementary School to a Coin Challenge to raise funds for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. YES totally rocked the competition, raising $3,721 compared to York General’s $813.75.

The team at York General decided we were going to do more. The opportunity was presented to donate paid time off to the project . . . and York General team members responded in a big way.

York General CEO Jim Ulrich presented a check for $12,051.54 to the playground committee. York General matched the first $2,500 that was donated by team members. “York General is proud to be a part of this all-inclusive playground project that is coming to our community, and we are honored to work together with YES,” York General officials said.