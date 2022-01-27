York General Auxiliary to host fundraising gala for physical therapy department

YORK -- The community of York will have an opportunity to raise funds for the York General Therapy department all while experiencing a “Night at a Royal Ball” at this year’s York General Auxiliary Gala. Only occurring once every four years, the Gala will be held on Saturday, February 12 at the Holthus Convention Center.

All proceeds will go towards an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill which “empowers people to move in new ways and without pain – to recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance.” The zero-gravity treadmill will enable users to run, walk or jog for long periods of time without the extra body weight gravitational forces may produce.

With its pressurized air chamber feature, users will feel weightless and exercising will be effortless.

For anyone looking into using the AlterG Treadmill, Director of Rehabilitation Services at York General Hospital John Kowalski said the treadmill is made for everyone from young to old.

“A lot of people can benefit from whether they are in the athletic crowd, just getting back into running, recovering from an injury, or for post-operative recovery. You can use it on joint replacements like knee or hip replacements too,” said Kowalski.

