York General Auxiliary to host fundraising gala for physical therapy department

YORK -- The community of York will have an opportunity to raise funds for the York General Therapy department all while experiencing a “Night at a Royal Ball” at this year’s York General Auxiliary Gala. Only occurring once every four years, the Gala will be held on Saturday, February 12 at the Holthus Convention Center.
All proceeds will go towards an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill which “empowers people to move in new ways and without pain – to recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance.” The zero-gravity treadmill will enable users to run, walk or jog for long periods of time without the extra body weight gravitational forces may produce.
With its pressurized air chamber feature, users will feel weightless and exercising will be effortless.
For anyone looking into using the AlterG Treadmill, Director of Rehabilitation Services at York General Hospital John Kowalski said the treadmill is made for everyone from young to old.
“A lot of people can benefit from whether they are in the athletic crowd, just getting back into running, recovering from an injury, or for post-operative recovery. You can use it on joint replacements like knee or hip replacements too,” said Kowalski.
The treadmill will go up to 12 mph forward, 3 mph backward, and can raise up to 15% elevation. The AlterG treadmill also features a camera and windows on the side of the chamber to observe the patient’s legs to see whether or not they need to fix their form or adjust the amount of air that is applied. Additionally, it has a live video monitor for patients that gives feedback to patients on the air pressure that is applied to the legs and gives patients the ability to adjust how much of their body weight is being applied.
The treadmill is one more tool in York’s General Therapy Department toolbelt that they can use to help others.
“You might have someone with a post-fracture that may only need 50% weight-bearing,” said Kowalski. “Physicians can adjust that according to their patients. Early mobilization is the key with minimal pain, so if you can adjust that and gain those goals through a piece of equipment like this, it’s very beneficial.”
As for the evening at the Gala to raise funds for the treadmill, guests can expect a full evening of royal festivities. York General Auxiliary co-chair Terry Carlson said, “We’re able to bring a piece of equipment like the Alter G to a small role setting. In the past, to access something like this, someone would have to drive to either Lincoln or Omaha. Being able to bring something like that to York to benefit not just the older population, but a wide variety of people is a great thing.”
At the Gala, cocktails and a savory dinner will be served. There will be musical performances centered around the Regency time period and all guests are welcome to get on the dance floor. Both a silent auction and a live auction will be held to raise funds for the treadmill.
York General Auxiliary co-chair Jill Montgomery said, “The goal of York General is to provide services of all kinds so people don’t have to drive to Lincoln or Omaha. We want everyone in the area to be able to utilize our services without having to worry about going far.”