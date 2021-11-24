York General Auxiliary Board Gears up for Annual Star of Lights Fundraiser

YORK -- Every year, the Star of Lights display glows in front of York General Hospital to remind the community of residents living at York General Hearthstone and cancer survivors.

The annual Star of Lights fundraiser began 65 years ago in effort to improve nursing equipment provided by York General Hospital. In the past, funds have gone towards providing AED’s(Automatic External Defibrillator) for Willow Brook Assisted Living and York General Wellness Center, pressure reduction mattresses, a whirlpool, and a lift.

Auxiliary President, Megan O’hare said, “This is just another way to brighten the day of residents in Hearthstone.” This year, the funds will go towards purchasing Christmas gifts for the York General Hearthstone residents and Cancer Survivor Christmas ornaments.

Auxiliary Chairperson Nancy Davidson said, “This is more than just giving gifts to our residents, but this is an act of love. We want to do whatever we can for our seniors. With Covid restrictions always changing, we won’t know what Christmas will look like for our seniors. With them being away from their families, we want to provide as much comfort as we can during this holiday season.