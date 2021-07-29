York General and the CDC agree . . . "masks up" in healthcare environments

Obermier and Wiens predict masks will be similarly incorporated by the industry, though perhaps not so rigidly as now should COVID fade.

Of the delta variant on the local scene, Obermier said it is definitely here in York County. Unlike the original COVID, this new strain is bearing down on young, healthy people, including children.

Vaccinated and non-vaccinated people can both get it, however those who choose not to vaccinate “get it way worse,” Obermier reports. By all legitimate accounts the same is true nationally and globally. For vaccinated patients, delta symptoms are universally mild with no hospitalization needed. To the contrary, nearly every delta hospitalization and all deaths are taking place within the non-vaccinated population.

Obermier said some folks indignantly declare: ‘This is a public building! You can’t make me wear a mask!’

They believe, incorrectly, York General properties are public buildings like the tax-supported courthouse or city hall, but not so. York General, Obermier clarified, is a not-for-profit business that receives nary a dime of local tax money.

“So, yes we can require you to wear a mask in our buildings. We have masks for people” across the spectrum of York General’s facilities, said Obermier, adding “we know there will be exceptions to their use in special circumstances. We are just asking people to be respectful of our staff. Please be screened on arrival, wear a mask – wear it up – and wash your hands.”