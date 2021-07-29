York General and the CDC agree . . . "masks up" in healthcare environments

YORK – Will mask and screening requirements be fortified at York General in the face of the new delta variant threat sweeping the land and very much present in this area? No need; the local provider across the full spectrum of healthcare services is already there requiring screening and masks for all as it has, does and will continue to do.
Jenny Obermier and Tamara Wiens, both upper management leadership team members at York General, spoke Tuesday about not only the what, but also the why of requirements for staff, patients and visitors within the walls of its several facilities.
The simple reason it’s ‘masks up’ for everyone at York General Hospital, Willow Brook, York General Hearthstone and West View Medical is that it is not only common sense, but is required of Nebraska hospitals. Period.
Mask mandates have become something of a moving target as they come and go in other aspects of life across the U.S., not so in hospitals, clinics and residential care facilities. Although visitor lockouts have been eased – especially in care homes – the mask mandate remains very much in place.
“It’s all regulatory based,” said Wiens, and that makes it “difficult for people to understand.”
The requirements, she added, are to protect patients from staff exposure and vice versa equally.
The industry, added Obermier, “Always protects staff from those with influenza” by masking, for example, “and always has.”
Since the arrival of COVID-19, procedure mandates have been handed down from OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which recognizes the virus as a very real workplace hazard.
Also, as a recipient of federal Medicare and Medicaid payments, York General must maintain compliance with that system’s rules and regulations, too.
York General staff, both agree, has been very accepting of wearing masks throughout their workday and thankful their employer has been able to provide personal protective equipment through it all. The result has been very little patient-to-staff transmission. Staff-to-patient transmission of disease has been effectively zero from the beginning.
Wiens said the front lines of the war on COVID continues to be long-term care facilities where a potentially lethal mix of elderly people, most with compromised health, are housed 24-7 in close proximity.
“It’s just been so hard for them,” she commented.
Will masks remain when – or indeed if – the current pandemic subsides? Quite possibly.
Before AIDS burst upon the world years ago, gloves were rarely used by nurses and others in clinics, hospitals and care homes. Gloves then were typically donned only to perform sterile procedures, but during and after AIDS they became universal. The protective gloves are now permanent … part and parcel of the job for hands-on healthcare workers.
Obermier and Wiens predict masks will be similarly incorporated by the industry, though perhaps not so rigidly as now should COVID fade.
Of the delta variant on the local scene, Obermier said it is definitely here in York County. Unlike the original COVID, this new strain is bearing down on young, healthy people, including children.
Vaccinated and non-vaccinated people can both get it, however those who choose not to vaccinate “get it way worse,” Obermier reports. By all legitimate accounts the same is true nationally and globally. For vaccinated patients, delta symptoms are universally mild with no hospitalization needed. To the contrary, nearly every delta hospitalization and all deaths are taking place within the non-vaccinated population.
Obermier said some folks indignantly declare: ‘This is a public building! You can’t make me wear a mask!’
They believe, incorrectly, York General properties are public buildings like the tax-supported courthouse or city hall, but not so. York General, Obermier clarified, is a not-for-profit business that receives nary a dime of local tax money.
“So, yes we can require you to wear a mask in our buildings. We have masks for people” across the spectrum of York General’s facilities, said Obermier, adding “we know there will be exceptions to their use in special circumstances. We are just asking people to be respectful of our staff. Please be screened on arrival, wear a mask – wear it up – and wash your hands.”