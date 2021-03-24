 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York Fire responds to residential blaze on West Sixth Street
0 comments
featured

York Fire responds to residential blaze on West Sixth Street

{{featured_button_text}}
House fire

YORK – The York Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on West Sixth Street.

The house suffered heavy damage, as evidenced from the structural issues on the east side and on the second floor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of 7:34 a.m., firefighters remain at the scene – the fire is under control at this point.

There was no indication at the scene as to what caused the fire or if anyone was inside at the time it started.

Acting fire chief, Tony Bestwick, was on the scene but because the effort was still underway, no information has yet been released. More will be published when that information becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Momentum gains for US Senate filibuster reform

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News