York Fire responds to residential blaze on West Sixth Street

YORK – The York Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on West Sixth Street.

The house suffered heavy damage, as evidenced from the structural issues on the east side and on the second floor.

As of 7:34 a.m., firefighters remain at the scene – the fire is under control at this point.

There was no indication at the scene as to what caused the fire or if anyone was inside at the time it started.

Acting fire chief, Tony Bestwick, was on the scene but because the effort was still underway, no information has yet been released. More will be published when that information becomes available.

