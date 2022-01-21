York Fire provides mutual aid at Fairmont ethanol plant, braving extreme cold and bitter conditions

FAIRMONT – Braving terribly cold temperatures and wind chills – well below zero – the York Fire Department provided mutual aid during the night/early Thursday morning at the Flint Hills Ethanol Plant west of Fairmont.

A fire broke out at the plant and due to the proximity of the problem, York was called upon to bring in manpower and the aerial truck.

York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick explained that at 3:07 a.m., the Fairmont Fire Department “requested mutual aid from the York Fire Department. They requested Truck 640, which is our 100-foot aerial platform. In route, we learned that we were responding to Flint Hills Ethanol Plant for a fire in a 100-foot concrete grain bin.

“On arrival, our aerial was positioned so we could shoot large quantities of water through some open blast panels towards the top of the 100-foot tall by 50-foot diameter bin,” Chief Bestwick said. “We then learned there had been a dust explosion inside this bin which caused the blast panels to be blown open. Then the elevator leg to the north of the concrete bin also exploded. Below the concrete roof of this bin were wooden supports that helped hold the roof up. These supports were burning freely when we arrived.

“Large quantities of water were pumped into the bin to put out any smoldering product and control the burning roof supports,” Chief Bestwick said further. “The very frigid temperatures froze water quickly and made the job of fighting this fire more difficult. Crews had to be rotated often to warm up. Firefighters from Fairmont, Grafton, Geneva, Sutton and York responded. These departments worked very well together to put the fire out. I am aware of no injuries to plant personnel or fire personnel. York Fire was on location until 9:30 a.m., when we were released.”

