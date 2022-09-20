York FFA welcomes baby kangaroo

YORK -- York FFA revealed its newest furry friend at the animal lab, Kevin, a red kangaroo. Kevin comes from the Roos R Us, an exotic animal ranch in Honey Grove, Texas.

Kevin is about 10 lbs. and 16 inches long. York High School ag instructor and FFA advisor Jason Hirschfeld said, “Kevin is handling things well.”

This won’t be the first time the YHS animal lab has housed a kangaroo. Six years ago they had a kangaroo by the name of Boomer, ever since students have been asking for an exotic pet, said Hirschfeld. With the help of active volunteer Jenn Kitt, the students got what they asked for with Kevin who arrived on July 11.

Kitt said she attended exotic animal auction over a year ago to pick up a wallaby for the FFA animal lab. She then made connections with staff from Roos R Us and was educated on the differences between a wallaby and kangaroo. Kitt said it was ideal to get a kangaroo because kangaroos tend to have a better memory and have better interactions with humans than wallabies.

It wasn’t long and Kitt was packing up for a trip to Texas, where she picked up Kevin from the ranch. Kitt said her trip to the ranch was “unimaginable.” She said, “They have zebras, buffalo, porcupines, and lemurs. It was one of those experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Kitt decided to name the kangaroo, Kevin, on the drive back to Nebraska. “He just looked like Kevin,” said Kitt. “I thought that would be a cute name for a kangaroo, and when we got back everyone liked it and it stuck.”

Of course there were a few things that needed to be taken care of before the joey made its trip to the cornfields. A health permit had to be signed off along with filing Nebraska transport papers, and the state veterinarian confirming that Kevin was good health to move forward.

Hirschfeld said Kevin is relatively easy to take care of. He’s still on the bottle and drinks Kangaroo milk replacement.

There are no concerns as to how well he will adapt as the months get colder.

“He’ll be fine here as long as he has a heat source,” said Hirschfeld.

Currently, Kevin is gradually transitioning from resting in kangaroo pouch carrier to hopping around in the classroom freely. Hirschfeld said he prefers napping over bouncing, but does like to race around in circles now and then.

“This is really a great way to expose kids to exotic animals and study their behavior,” said Hirschfeld. “We’ve learned a lot, and we’ve been getting a lot of schools wanting to do visits. When we had our last kangaroo, we had over 10,000 visitors, and so it’s great for our outreach and to show people what we do.”

Kevin has already made his debut at York versus Holdrege volleyball game. Hirschfeld said Kevin will be make appearances at future events too, so keep your eyes peeled for Kevin the kangaroo.

Hirschfeld said, “We’re going to keep him as long as we can.”