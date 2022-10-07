York FFA brings touch of ag to the Hearthstone

YORK -- The York Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter brought smiles to residents’ faces at the Hearthstone on Wednesday with a petting zoo. Animals small and large, furry and scaly were all adored by the residents.

This is York FFA’s second year of educating seniors on their plethora of animals.

York Hearthstone activities director Sue Parde said, “Last year, due to the pandemic, the students paraded all the animals around the outside of the building by the residents’ windows. The FFA instructors and I hope to be able to bring the animals back once a semester in the future.”

This year’s petting zoo showcased rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, horses, a corn snake, a chinchilla, a lizard, a tortoise, and the fan favorite and newest addition, Kevin the kangaroo.

“There were many positive comments from the residents stating how much they enjoyed this event and what a hit it was to meet the students and their animals and how great it was being able to see and feed Kevin, the kangaroo,” said Parde.

Some residents enjoyed feeding Kevin apple slices and others took joy in handling the slithering snake. The petting zoo was therapeutic to all of the residents. Between following Covid restrictions and being isolated from family and friends, senior residents have been longing for interaction and the York FFA has given residents hope during times of uncertainty.

“This visit really benefits our residents in several ways,” said Parde. “The close-up interaction with the animals brings back many of their own memories caring for animals in their own homes and on farms, as well as being able to interact with the students themselves. The students were all very polite, caring and knowledgeable about the animals and reminded the residents of their own children and grandchildren.”

There has already been some talk between the York High School ag instructor, Jason Hirschfeld, and Parde about bringing some baby pigs in the near future; but until then, the residents at the Hearthstone will be anxiously waiting for next year’s visit.