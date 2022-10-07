 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York FFA brings touch of ag to the Hearthstone

IMG1.JPG

York Hearthstone resident Jo Preuit had the opportunity to get up close and enjoy her favorite farm animal at the Hearthstone petting zoo hosted by the York FFA chapter.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- The York Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter brought smiles to residents’ faces at the Hearthstone on Wednesday with a petting zoo. Animals small and large, furry and scaly were all adored by the residents.

This is York FFA’s second year of educating seniors on their plethora of animals.

York Hearthstone activities director Sue Parde said, “Last year, due to the pandemic, the students paraded all the animals around the outside of the building by the residents’ windows. The FFA instructors and I hope to be able to bring the animals back once a semester in the future.”

This year’s petting zoo showcased rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, horses, a corn snake, a chinchilla, a lizard, a tortoise, and the fan favorite and newest addition, Kevin the kangaroo.

“There were many positive comments from the residents stating how much they enjoyed this event and what a hit it was to meet the students and their animals and how great it was being able to see and feed Kevin, the kangaroo,” said Parde.

People are also reading…

Some residents enjoyed feeding Kevin apple slices and others took joy in handling the slithering snake. The petting zoo was therapeutic to all of the residents. Between following Covid restrictions and being isolated from family and friends, senior residents have been longing for interaction and the York FFA has given residents hope during times of uncertainty.

“This visit really benefits our residents in several ways,” said Parde. “The close-up interaction with the animals brings back many of their own memories caring for animals in their own homes and on farms, as well as being able to interact with the students themselves. The students were all very polite, caring and knowledgeable about the animals and reminded the residents of their own children and grandchildren.”

There has already been some talk between the York High School ag instructor, Jason Hirschfeld, and Parde about bringing some baby pigs in the near future; but until then, the residents at the Hearthstone will be anxiously waiting for next year’s visit.

IMG_9165.JPG

Hearthstone residents took a liking to Kevin the Kangaroo. 
IMG2.JPG

While holding a snake was nerve racking for some residents, other individuals like resident Elaine Lutz was loving every minute of it. 
IMG3.JPG

The York FFA petting zoo was brought straight to the hands of Hearthstone residents. Along with playing animal trivia, residents had the chance to see, touch and hold the animals.
IMG5.JPG

Exotic animals such as lizards were featured at the Hearthstone petting zoo on Wednesday.
