York Farmer's Market opens for the season

Debbie and Bob Kennel of Kennelwood Farms assist customers in taking home homemade jams and honey. Bob said, “York’s very supportive of the farmers market. There’s always a good turnout. Sadie does a really great job in organizing it.”

YORK -- The York Farmer’s Market has returned for the summer, providing locals with farm-to-table produce, meat, and home décor.

The Market is open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Even though vendors don’t open until five community members still pace the sidewalks until the opening bell rings as they browse and make sure they are the first in line to get the best steals.

Sprawled across the north and east sides of Kilgore Library Square, shoppers can find anything from jams and jellies to handcrafted jewelry at the market.

There are plenty of unique finds that are featured like abstract paintings from Rafael Angel Abstracts and apricot jam from Patti’s Pantry.

Patti Walters owner of Patti’s Pantry has been serving her sweet jellies, jams, fruits and vegetables for five years at the farmer’s market. She said apricot jam was her top seller.

“Mix it with some Dijon mustard and pour it over little smokies, it makes a good appetizer,” Walters said. Carol Albrecht, who is also a professional at making jellies and jams for Blue Valley Fruits and Vegetables, said customers are getting the best of the best at York’s Farmer’s Market. “I don’t use any chemicals for the jellies,” said Albrecht. “Everything I make is organic and is processed all by hand. You can’t find anything like that at a store.”

Another big hit was John Crane’s Victory Vegetables from Lincoln. Crane’s radishes were sold out in 30 minutes. Even when his baskets of vegetables were empty, people were still approaching Crane to ask about next week’s supply. Crane said he had difficulty getting vegetables in the ground due to the unfavorable weather this spring, so he is still trying to recover from that.

For a couple of years, Relay for Life has organized the York Farmer’s Market. Relay for Life representative Sadie Wright said there were twice as many craft vendors than there were food vendors this week due to weather, but that will change throughout the summer.

Another change from previous years is the York Farmer’s Market is now recognized as a non-profit. “All proceeds made will go towards Relay for Life, and food vendors will be able to accept SNAP benefits,” said Wright.

Wright would like to thank the York Kilgore Library for staying open on Thursday evenings and supporting the York Farmer’s Market.

Locals line up to buy homemade bread, kolaches and fruit turnovers at Wanda’s Kitchen Booth at the York Farmers Market.
Locals crowd the Kilgore Library Square as they shop for homemade goods at the York Farmer’s Market.          
