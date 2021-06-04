York Farmers Market -- A one stop shop for summer goods

Alan and Colleen Bauer, who are the owners of Blackwood Creek Creations, have been making crafts for over 20 years.

Alan said, “We do craft shows across the state including Junkstock, just me and my wife.”

As people trickled in and out of the booths and snacked on served foods like tacos and nachos from Tere’s Kitchen, warmth filled the air and families socially distanced.

This year, the York Farmers Market is organized by Relay for Life. Sadie Wright of Relay for Life is looking forward to the season.

“Our main focus for this year is social distancing rather than having strict COVID-19 regulations,” Wright said.

Last year, vendors had to be 10 feet apart, but this year social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizers are placed at every booth and gloves must be worn by those who are serving fresh produce and served food.

With it being the first week, Wright hopes to see more vendors sign up and people come out to see what York Farmers Market is all about.