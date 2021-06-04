York Farmers Market -- A one stop shop for summer goods

YORK -- The York Farmers Market is back in town for summer time fun. Local residents browsed vendors’ and farmers’ produce Thursday late afternoon at the Kilgore Library Square. The market has a little bit of everything, hosting a total of 16 vendors.
Open on Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m., York Farmers Market has a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, sweet treats and crafts.
The York Farmers Market is an opportunity for York residents to get a taste of fresh local produce from vendors like Kennelwood Farms and McLean Beef.
“More and more people are wanting to buy local beef products since the pandemic,” said sales representative Katie Bresnahan of McLean Beef.
For those who have a sweet tooth, Blue Valley Fruits and Vegetables and Wanda’s Kitchen have crowd pleasing treats.
Wanda Hostetler of Wanda’s Kitchen said, “About six years ago, I turned my garage into a bakery as a hobby, and now I bake for Main Street Market in Milford.” Hostetler has homemade treats for everyone including pies, ready to bake sandwich rolls and bread, and kolaches of all flavors.
York Farmers Market not only had high quality produce and kitchen prep, but there were many homemade crafts like keychains and earrings from Department B Designs and wall decor from Blackwood Creek Creations.
Alan and Colleen Bauer, who are the owners of Blackwood Creek Creations, have been making crafts for over 20 years.
Alan said, “We do craft shows across the state including Junkstock, just me and my wife.”
As people trickled in and out of the booths and snacked on served foods like tacos and nachos from Tere’s Kitchen, warmth filled the air and families socially distanced.
This year, the York Farmers Market is organized by Relay for Life. Sadie Wright of Relay for Life is looking forward to the season.
“Our main focus for this year is social distancing rather than having strict COVID-19 regulations,” Wright said.
Last year, vendors had to be 10 feet apart, but this year social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizers are placed at every booth and gloves must be worn by those who are serving fresh produce and served food.
With it being the first week, Wright hopes to see more vendors sign up and people come out to see what York Farmers Market is all about.