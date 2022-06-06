York family raises funds for a CuddleCot, a tool that buys time

YORK -- Losing a baby is something no one expects, but when it happens, the grief weighs heavily on the family. The Nacol family of York, is committed to lessening that burden for families through a CuddleCot fundraiser for the York General Obstetrics Department.

The CuddleCot is a cooling unit that allows family members to cherish their angel before they put it to rest. The CuddleCot keeps the skin and body from deteriorating. Families can have up to 24 hours to a couple of days to spend time with their newborn.

Alicia and Kevin have been thinking of the fundraiser for a couple of years.

Kevin and Alicia Nacol, the parents of five girls, lost their son Kenton during an emergency C-section in 2016.

“Everything was a blur. I was recovering from surgery,” said Alicia. “Since there was a placental abruption, I had lost so much blood that I had two blood transfusions. I was exhausted, but obviously my immediate reaction was overwhelming grief.”

Alicia said, “One of the things that really bothered me about our time in the hospital was that we only had a short amount of time. I just remember going into the room after recovering from surgery and it felt like I only held him for a few minutes.”

The only people who met Kenton were Alicia’s kids, husband and her parents. Kevin’s parents lived in Texas and were unable to meet their grandson.

“In a situation like that where a grandparent wants to say good-bye, with the CuddleCot available, they would have had time to get there. Aunts and uncles, people that are close to you should be able to say good-bye,” said Alicia.

After the Nacols’ loss, another person went through the same experience and had messaged Alicia, asking for help.

“All I could think about was ‘something needs to be done,’” said Alicia.

When beginning the fundraiser, Alicia said she wasn’t sure how it would be received. “It’s a tough topic to talk about,” she said. “It’s so heartbreaking that people don’t want to talk about what it feels like. There’s so much build up to having a baby. You go from this perfect moment, and then it’s immediately cut off.”

Alicia said she would have loved to have a chance to wake up to Kenton the next day to look at him, bathe him and clothe him.

Alicia said, “For my family, we lost two babies in this hospital. My brother Bill and his wife lost their son Jared soon after birth. I was 14 at the time, and I remember when they took us into a waiting area. We were able to hold him, but we only had a couple of hours.”

The Nacol family wants to help more families that are put in similar situations. The CuddleCot would be able to provide comfort during times of loss.

“There’s no way to describe the rushed feeling you feel when something like that happens,” said. Alicia. “You only have so many days and hours to get everything set up for a funeral you weren’t expecting. To give a couple of days where you can just focus first on your grief and then deal with that, it would be much better for the families.”

Leslie Robinson, York General marketing director said, “We hope it never ever gets used. We hope it gathers dust in the corner, but to have the CuddleCot here is important.”

The cost of the CuddleCot is $3,000. Any funds that exceed that will be used for foot molds, clothing, keepsake boxes, bereavement training and picture taking.

“You’re trying to cram a lifetime into hours,” Alicia said, “and that is what it all boils down to. For me, I wish I had baby clothes my son actually wore. I didn’t get that. He was in a hospital gown the whole time. I wish I would have been able to take some pictures and change his outfits. Just to have things he touched would have been made a huge difference.”

All the funds that are raised will be reserved specifically for keepsake gifts.

Alicia said, “If people donate $20 to $30 at a time, it’ll add up quickly. We need people to give as much as they can so we can make sure this is here before it happens again.”

Anyone who is interested in donating can go to YorkGeneral.org and direct the donation to Infant Loss Obstetrics Cuddle Cot Fundraiser. Checks also can be mailed to York General Hospital, Attn: Infant Loss Fundraiser, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467.