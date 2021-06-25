York Evangelical Free Church, formerly the Federated Baptist, Congregational Churches of York

The first Baptist Church of York was organized Aug. 23, 1873, by five pioneer residents of this community.

Assisting the local Baptists with their organization was Rev. A.D. Trumbell, who was responsible for serving several churches in the Lincoln Creek Valley.

The first charter members were Mr. and Mrs. David Graham and their daughter, Mrs. Nathan Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Porter. Mr. Graham was chosen as the first deacon of the church and continued to serve in that capacity for many years.

With no church building and small financial resources, the group met at the Grahams’ farm home about three miles southwest of York. Other early meeting places included the Odd Fellows Hall. Without a resident pastor, the first few years the church was served in intermittently by traveling ministers and neighboring pastors.

In 1878 or 1879, the Rev. and Mrs. A.W. Peck moved to York and Mr. Peck was subsequently called to be the church’s first regular pastor, serving in that capacity a year or two. A returned missionary from Japan then is believed to have served the church a few years.

During the first decade, about 30 new members joined the original five.

The congregation grew over the years and the association changed.