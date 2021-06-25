York Evangelical Free Church, formerly the Federated Baptist, Congregational Churches of York

The first Baptist Church of York was organized Aug. 23, 1873, by five pioneer residents of this community.
Assisting the local Baptists with their organization was Rev. A.D. Trumbell, who was responsible for serving several churches in the Lincoln Creek Valley.
The first charter members were Mr. and Mrs. David Graham and their daughter, Mrs. Nathan Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Porter. Mr. Graham was chosen as the first deacon of the church and continued to serve in that capacity for many years.
With no church building and small financial resources, the group met at the Grahams’ farm home about three miles southwest of York. Other early meeting places included the Odd Fellows Hall. Without a resident pastor, the first few years the church was served in intermittently by traveling ministers and neighboring pastors.
In 1878 or 1879, the Rev. and Mrs. A.W. Peck moved to York and Mr. Peck was subsequently called to be the church’s first regular pastor, serving in that capacity a year or two. A returned missionary from Japan then is believed to have served the church a few years.
During the first decade, about 30 new members joined the original five.
The congregation grew over the years and the association changed.
The congregation began meeting at the church at Seventh Street and Platte Avenue.
The building at Seventh and Platte Avenue was built in 1913.
Eventually, the Baptist Congregational congregation left – but the stately church remained.
The First Congregational Church was located there for many years. This congregation dissolved in 2009-2010.
Then in 2012, the York Evangelical Free Church purchased the building and moved into the grand old church, which was originally built to hold 750 people.
Today, the church still has its beautiful stained glass windows, a more than 100-year-old pipe organ, artistically carved wooden pews and paneling and massive stone pillars at the front of the church. All the stained glass is original, with the exception of the beautiful dome which was redone a few years ago.
The Evangelical Free congregation will be moving out of the location at the end of the summer and church officials say they hope to find another congregation to occupy the historic structure.
