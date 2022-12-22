York Elks provide Christmas meal baskets for families

YORK -- Members of York Elks Lodge #1024 continued their longtime tradition of delivering Christmas baskets to those in need on Dec. 17.

This year, members began the morning with a hearty breakfast and went to work, preparing and distributing 168 hefty baskets of groceries to local towns. They delivered the food baskets as far north as Central City, Polk and Shelby. They made deliveries to McCool Junction, Fairmont, Henderson and Aurora as well.

Matt and Audrey Walford of York began as head organizers three years ago after the leadership of Boyd Hedrick. The Walfords have been members of the Elks Lodge for 12 years. Audrey said it was an easy choice to take the lead on the project.

Audrey said, “It’s a super rewarding experience and it doesn’t take a whole lot of time. Knowing your time and effort is going towards making someone happy during the holidays makes all the difference.”

Ever since the 1930s, the York Elks Lodge has participated in the Christmas tradition.

“Back in those days, members would go get a chicken or a duck or some eggs and flour to give to their neighbors,” said Audrey.

Ham, potatoes and canned goods filled the baskets this year. Each basket contained $55 worth of food, enough to make a Christmas dinner. The baskets of food were solely funded by monetary donations from members. This year, they raised over $14,000 in cash donations. The Elks also gave out 42 gift cards to young couples and individuals for the holidays

Audrey said it took a team of 53 generous members to assemble and deliver the baskets before the start of their soup dinner at noon.

In addition to baskets and gift cards, the Elks participated in the Christmas Adopt A Family program and donated $1,500 towards the York Pride Backpack Program to provide meals for YES kids and their families for the holidays.