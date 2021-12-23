 Skip to main content
York Elks donate Christmas baskets
York Elks Club members gathered on a December morning to deliver Christmas food baskets to families in need in the greater York area.

YORK -- The members of York Elks Lodge #1024 delivered Christmas baskets as part of the Elks Christmas Charities program the morning of December 18.

Overall, 46 Elk members delivered 178 baskets as far north as Clarks/Polk/Shelby, east to Utica/Exeter, south to Fairmont, and west to Henderson.

A total of 126 baskets were delivered within York and 52 baskets were delivered out of town.

In addition to the baskets, 70 gift certificates were sent out to families to help purchase groceries this holiday season.

The Christmas Charities program has been around since the 1930s – in those days, it was common for members to give live geese, chickens, eggs and home baked goods to those who needed a helping hand.

The tradition is alive and well, with Elks members donating funds to purchase groceries from Grand Central Foods and delivering the baskets to doorsteps throughout York and the surrounding communities.

The Elks members say they appreciate each and every one of their members who helped gather family names, make the deliveries and donate funds.

The York Elks Lodge is one of 19 lodges in the state of Nebraska. Established in 1906, the York Elks Lodge currently has 361 members, and they take pride in helping their community through charity events, scholarships and donations. If anyone is interested in joining the Elks, their doors are always open at the corner of Platte Avenue and Sixth Street.

