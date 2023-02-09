YORK -- This week, York Elementary School unveiled the astounding artwork of students in kindergarten through fifth grade in their annual art show. Art teacher Kami Flynt said there are a total of 508 works of hanging art and 93 jungle animal bobble heads on display in the library. The question is, can you spot all 93 bobbleheads?

The theme for this year’s art show aligns with the school’s theme, “Wild about Learning.” Every student had the opportunity to fully express themselves by painting, drawing or molding clay into animals from the wild. Flynt said she picks age appropriate projects for each grade level.

“I want them to know they can be successful with their project,” said Kami. “We used a variety of mediums as well such as tempera paint, oil pastels, water color paint, bleeding tissue, chalk pastels, clay and acrylic paint.”

This year, the third grade class took on fascinating silhouette art paintings. To start, the third graders used the “wet on wet” technique with warm colored water paint. Bright red, yellow and orange were just a few colors used to make that perfect sunset blend. The students then sprinkled a pinch of salt on their paintings to add texture. Once the painting was finished, they chose their jungle animal silhouette. A couple of favorite animals were the cheetah, giraffe and hippopotamus. Afterwards, Flynt said they drew a horizon line across their sunset paper, traced their animal template on their horizon line and then painted it all in black. Trees and grasses were added later to give a safari scenic look.

The art show is a big hit among third grade students Ryker Alm, Payton Arends and Beckham Bowman. The biggest lesson learned was that mistakes are allowed in art class.

Bowman shared, “I really like seeing how my artwork turns out. I learned with some paintings, you have to go over it two times, and if you make a mistake, you can always turn it into something else.”

Arends added, “One time I accidentally smudged my painting, but I turned the smudge into a bird.”

Ryker said art taught him how to mix the primary colors to make secondary colors and how to overlap shapes and lines to make a unique art piece.

For York Elementary students, art class is where they bring their creativity and imagination to life. For many, it’s their happy place. Arends said her favorite art piece was a clay cat she made in memory of her black cat Wick who passed away. She has the clay project currently sitting in her bedroom at home because it brings her joy.

Beckham and Bowman said they both have their artwork hanging up in their room because it gives them a sense of pride. Bowman said he really enjoys creating 3D art and working with water colors because he loves a good challenge.

Showcasing the talent of these young artists is the best time of the year for Flynt. She said she’s very proud of their artwork, and the students should be too.

Flynt said, “The process can sometimes take time and we often have to convert mistakes into amazing details, but the end result and growth is so worth it. I love that they have an opportunity to show that off!"